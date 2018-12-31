News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Dec. 31 2018 - 15:12

$100K Stolen From Moscow Louis Vuitton Store, Media Report

Marina Lystseva / Tass

An unknown burglar has stolen 7 million rubles ($100,570) from a Louis Vuitton boutique in central Moscow, according to law enforcement sources cited by Russian news agencies.

The store’s security guard informed police early Monday that the sum was missing when he showed up at work, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited a Moscow police department spokesperson as saying.

“He had discovered that the daily earnings of about 7 million rubles had disappeared from the safe,” an unnamed law-enforcement source was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

“The door was opened with a key and wasn’t damaged, the alarm was disabled,” the source added.

The police department spokesperson told RIA Novosti that “steps are being taken to locate and detain” the burglars.



