Oct. 08 2018 - 13:10

10 Injured in Bus Collision with Cow in Russia’s Dagestan

At least 10 people have been reportedly injured after a minibus plowed into a cow crossing the road in Russia’s mountainous North Caucasus region.

The GAZel minibus was carrying 16 people from the Dagestani capital of Makhachkala to the city of Khasavyurt when it tipped over from a collision with the bovine creature.

Seven people including one child were hospitalized, the state-run TASS news agency cited regional police as saying Saturday.

“No one was seriously injured,” the regional health administration told Interfax.

No word was given on the cow’s fate.

