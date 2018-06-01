Yekaterinburg’s Cultural Agenda

City

Art in Yekaterinburg — At the Yeltsin Center OPEN Tues. to Sun. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. TICKETS 200 rubles Ulitsa Borisa Yeltsina, 3 yeltsin.ru World Press Photo JUNE 14–JULY 5 The World Press Photo contest is an annual photojournalism competition. Every year an independent jury of professional photographers and photo editors evaluates works from around the world in several categories, including People, Sports and Contemporary Issues. The exhibition at the Yeltsin Center will feature the winning photographs, which reﬂect the most important world events of 2017. Personal Stories AUG. 16–OCT. 21 The events of 1991 in the Soviet Union had an enormous impact on the destinies of people, their views, values and their way of life. “Personal Stories” shows photographs, quotes from interviews and documents from family archives. It is the result of extensive research about the people who defended the White House during the August 1991 putsch. The project’s subjects come from various professions and social circles, and it is particularly interesting to track how their political views changed or remained the same after the events of 1991.

Victims of Political Repressions

AUG. 2–OCT. 7 This exhibition is concerned not just with the purges of the 1930s, but also with political repressions throughout Soviet history. The exhibition will focus on the fate of ﬁve heroes: Sergei Korolev, Pavel Florensky, Vsevolod Meyerhold, Ulo Sooster and Alexander Solzhenitsyn. One of the sections of the exhibition is dedicated to the Butovo ﬁring range — the largest site of mass shootings and graves of Stalinist repression victims in the Moscow region. The exhibition will feature archival documents, some of which were declassiﬁed only in recent years, as well as newspapers, photographs, interviews with former prisoners and artifacts that belonged to Gulag prisoners. Sobchak’s Life JUNE 26 The Yeltsin Center will premiere a new documentary about Anatoly Sobchak, one of the key politicians in the “turbulent 1990s.” Called “The Case,” it is directed by Vera Krichevskaya, whose previous ﬁlm, “The Man Who Was Too Free” chronicled the life of another politician, Boris Nemtsov. The script was co-written by Ksenia Sobchak, Anatoly Sobchak’s daughter and a recent presidential candidate. The ﬁlm tells the story of the ﬁrst mayor of St. Petersburg through interviews with his family members, associates and enemies. World Cup Special Program JUNE 14-JULY 15 Since the Yeltsin Center is considered the most popular cultural and educational center in the Urals, it will invite the city’s guests to take part in a special program dedicated to the World Cup. The program includes morning exercises, viewings of games, FIFA video game competitions, presentations of books about sports and much more.

— At the Yekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts OPEN Tues. to Thurs. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Sun. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. TICKETS 300 rubles Ulitsa Voyevodina, 5 emii.ru Introspector Till JUNE 24 “Introspector” is an exhibition of works by Japanese artist Tomiyuki Sakuta, organized within the framework of the Russia-Japan Cross-Cultural Year. Several dozen engravings created by the artist from 2001 to 2018 will be exhibited, from the series “100 Persons,” “Persons” and “Friends.” Sakuta uses various techniques, including etching, aquatint, and mezzotint. Some of his works are portraits while others look more like abstract paintings. Metenkov House Till AUG. 5 Metenkov House once again exhibits photographs by its original owner, Veniamin Metenkov, one of the ﬁrst professional photographers in Yekaterinburg. This time it features the photographs of the Siberian-Ural Scientiﬁc and Industrial Exhibition, which was held in Yekaterinburg in 1887; over three months, more than 80,000 people visited the exhibition. Metenkov’s photographs are supplemented with reproductions of engravings by Yury Shubler, as well as designs of shop windows and pavilions. Silence of Gold by Darya Garnik Till JULY 29 “Silence of Gold” is a new exhibition of works by Yekaterinburg photographer Darya Garnik, who explores legends of secret caches hidden in old merchant houses in Yekaterinburg. A gold rush started in the Urals region in the ﬁrst quarter of the 19th century with the discovery of alluvial gold in the river valleys. Now, almost two centuries later, these mansions still hold their secrets and Garnik tries to uncover them with the help of a camera. OPEN Tues. through Sun., 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. TICKETS from 100 rubles Ulitsa Karla Libknekhta, 36 dommetenkova.ru

Music in Yekaterinburg Night of Music in the Urals JUNE 29 The annual Night of Music in the Urals has truly become the most important musical Metenkov House event for the entire region. The Yeltsin Center traditionally takes part in this large-scale festival with its own carefully curated line-up. In 2018 the headliners will be Grodno and VOSMOY, supported by other local musicians. The concert will take place in the square outside the Yeltsin Center. ENTRANCE FREE Ulitsa Borisa Yeltsina, 3 yeltsin.ru Jaws Fest JULY 13 Jaws Fest is a 10th-anniversary festival at the birthplace of the most popular craft beer brand in Russia: Jaws. The brewery is called Atomnaya Prachechnaya (Nuclear Laundry) and is located in a little town called Zarechny. You can get tickets for special transfer buses from the Opera Theater in central Yekaterinburg. Organizers promise 100 types of beers from 20 breweries around Russia, plus lots of street food and live music. TICKETS from 1,100 rubles, transfers are 350 rubles Ulitsa Bazhova, 14 Zarechny, Yekaterinburg Oblast jawsbeer.ru/jawsfest2018 FIFA Fan Fest JUNE 14-JULY 15 Yekaterinburg’s FIFA Fan Fest will take place in the Mayakovsky Central Park of Culture and Leisure, the largest park in the city. Every day there will be match viewings and other activities. Russian rock veterans and Yekaterinburg natives Chaif will perform on the opening day of the championship (June 14). On July 8, the Mayak music festival will be held at the park and will feature performances by rock stars such as Zemﬁra, one of the most popular Russian singer-songwriters. Ulitsa Michurina, 230 vk.com/majakekb

Theater in Yekaterinburg — At the Yekaterinburg Opera and Ballet Theater TICKETS from 200 rubles Prospekt Lenina, 46A uralopera.ru The Greek Passion JUNE 14, 16 The Greek Passion” is the concluding chapter in the trilogy of hit operas produced by the Yekaterinburg Opera and Ballet Theater over the past several years. It premiered in April 2018 and like the previous two (“Satyagraha” and “The Passenger”), “The Greek Passion” is directed by Thaddeus Strassberger and conducted by Oliver von Dohnanyi. Composed by Czech Republic native Bohuslav Martinu, “The Greek Passion” is based on the novel “Christ Recruciﬁed” by Greek author Nikos Kazantzakis. The novel takes place in a Greek village under Ottoman rule and the plot revolves around the conﬂict between the villagers and a group of starving refugees whose homes were destroyed by the Turks. Paquita JUNE 15,17 Marius Petipa is the man who shaped Russian classical ballet as it is today, and this production, which is a tribute to him, premiered in February of this year. “Paquita” was Petipa’s debut both as a dancer and a choreographer in Paris in 1846. He then moved to Russia and became the Ballet Master of the Imperial Ballet. The ﬁrst two acts of “Paquita” were lost and only the last scene, the famous “Grand Pas,” remained a repertoire piece in the 20th century. The Yekaterinburg Opera and Ballet Theater’s production uses the original libretto of “Paquita” and the choreography of the ﬁrst two acts has been reconstructed based on the notations kept at the Harvard Theater Collection.

