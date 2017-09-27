Yandex, a Russian Success Story and Putin’s High-Tech Tiger (Op-ed)

Last week, Yandex, the giant search engine and a symbol of Russian tech prowess, celebrated its 20-year anniversary.

Its founder Arkady Volozh played host to Russian president Vladimir Putin, who praised Yandex at its stylish glass headquarters in downtown Moscow.

It wasn’t quite picture perfect.

Bloggers sarcastically pointed out that the Russian leader famously doesn’t use the internet and once described it as the brainchild of the CIA. Kremlinologists saw the visit as a sign that the Russian leader is forming a new image, from someone who poses bare-chested with flexed muscles to someone with an iPhone in hand — a reflection of Russia’s own move from brutish strength to technological advancement.

Columnist Oleg Kashin noted with irony that Putin must have accidentally been handed the list of tricks already used by ex-President Dmitry Medvedev in 2009.

On the surface, Yandex and the Kremlin do represent two different Russias with little overlap. It would be hard to find two more contrasting cultures. As is the norm at other leading tech companies, Yandex staff enjoy a free atmosphere of creativity, informal dress code, open space offices, and hip cafes where employees play video games.

As if to underscore the contrast with the Kremlin, many of those hangout spots were closed off ahead of the president’s visit. Employees were reportedly not allowed to move from their desks for 30 minutes before Putin’s visit on the orders of the Federal Guard Service (FSO). One Yandex programmer wrote on social media that he had been asked to stay home the day of Putin’s visit, supposedly because of his political views.

In contrast to the Soviet-inherited oil giants which existed for decades before Russia’s rebirth, Yandex’s lifespan exceeds Putin’s time in power by just two years.

The company was founded by two mathematicians and close friends: Arkady Volozh and Ilya Segalovich. Volozh worked as CEO of the company (he stepped down in 2014 and became CEO at the Dutch Yandex group) while Segalovich was responsible for coding and tech. Volozh was the business strategist, Segalovich was the company’s beating heart and engine.

The company rapidly grew and soon outperformed domestic competitors like Rambler. At some point Yandex also overtook Google in Russia, becoming one of only a handful of countries to do so. In 2011, Yandex went public and made its founders multimillionaires.

Many emerging millionaires are not fans of Putin’s regime and Segalovich, a liberal, was passionate about Russia’s future. He and some of his Yandex colleagues actively participated in protests against the results of the parliamentary elections in late 2011 and 2012.

He died of cancer in 2013 at the age of 46. Since then, Yandex’s company culture has changed as Russia’s political momentum has gravitated towards conservatism and isolationism.