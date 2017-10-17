Worldwide Short Film Festival Opens in Moscow

The Worldwide Short Film Festival, which goes by the charming acronym “shnit,” is an international festival of short films that opens in Moscow on Wednesday and runs until Sunday at several venues around the city.

For 14 years shnit has been held in eight cities around the world — for the last four years in Moscow.

This year the festival theme is Here We Are, with 68 films from all over the world. They vary widely and wildly by genre, including comedies, dramas, thrillers and horror films, documentaries and animation. Some are traditionally told stories, others are experimental both in technique and storytelling.

A special competition called Made in Russia will showcase 18 films in three screenings with forewords or afterwords by the directors. The winner of this competition will be announced on Sunday.

All the films are shown in English or with English sub-titles, and will only be shown once.

The festival site lists the schedule, programs and venues, and lets you purchase tickets. It is in Russian, but can be navigated using the foreign film names.