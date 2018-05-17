With Yelena Gremina’s Death, Teatr.doc Enters a New Era

When playwright, director and Teatr.doc founder Mikhail Ugarov died at the age of 62 in early April, many people said it was the end of an era.



But on Wednesday when the news got out that Yelena Gremina, Ugarov’s wife and co-founder of Teatr.doc, died at the age of 61 of kidney and heart failure, an era did come to an end.

This era of Teatr.doc, the era of “new Russian drama,” the era of the theater “where no one acts” — as Ugarov and Gremina used to say — is now part of the past.

A Theater Where No One Acts

Teatr.doc was officially founded by a large group of like-minded playwrights and directors in 2002. But the shining lights, the dual engines, the double rudders were Gremina and Ugarov. He took on the duties of artistic director while she settled in officially as the theater’s managing director. But that doesn’t describe their roles.

It was a badly kept secret that Gremina almost single-handedly kept the theater alive financially, pouring in large amounts of money that she earned writing TV screenplays.

In fact, Gremina and Ugarov were the brains, the brawn and the twin hot hearts of Teatr.doc. Their efforts changed Russian theater.

Doc, as everyone calls the playhouse, was a thorn in the side of tradition right from the beginning. Within a few years it was a thorn in the side of a government, which began taking extraordinary measures to shut it down.

Conservative theater-goers did not like the “uncouth” performances that Doc put on in the early years — tales of homeless people, criminals, unwed mothers in prison, factory workers, and the like. These new plays, often written under the tutelage of Gremina and Ugarov, brought a whole new language to the Russian stage. These characters did not speak like professors, journalists or professional writers, they spoke like any worker or homeless person might speak.

Arguments raged in theaters, in the press, in corridors — what is Teatr.doc doing to the Russian language and the Russian stage? Will we survive it? Horror, shame, and down with Doc!

Critics accustomed to the carefully enunciated Russian language employed at the Moscow Art Theater and the Maly Theater were disgusted at Doc, where they’d hear young actors mumbling or chewing up their words as most young people do.

Then a little miracle began to happen. Other young people found the theater and they began coming in droves. Some wanted to act there; others wanted to write. But most just wanted to come and see the world that they knew and understood reflected in a theater performance.



A Challenge to Power

Doc had a social conscience from the start. By the end of the new century’s first decade, that had turned to political activism. With Gremina writing and Ugarov directing, Doc put on a play called “September.doc” that grappled with the social and political forces that led to the Beslan school massacre.

What the show lacked in theatrical excitement, it made up for in courage.

When muck-raking attorney Sergei Magnitsky died in prison in late 2009 under highly suspicious circumstances, Gremina and Ugarov struck again.

Gremina wrote a play called “One Hour Eighteen Minutes,” detailing the criminal negligence that led to Magnitsky’s death, and Ugarov staged it, all within six months of the event.

Understanding that the authorities would be upset with “One Hour,” no one who worked on that project accepted an honorarium or pay. It was a statement by Gremina and Ugarov that their theater could not be bullied, and they could not be bought.

Gremina, who had an impish sense of humor and always seemed to know a little more than everyone else around her — Ugarov included — loved to answer people’s questions about how Doc could get away with taunting the government with their shows. Partly feigning naivete, partly owning it, she would say, “The government can’t close us down because we aren’t a government theater. We are a private theater. We are independent.”