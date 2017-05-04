Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become a revolutionary force on the Russian arts scene. It was. With its mission fulfilled and marking its 10th anniversary, Winzavod continues to push forward with an ambitious agenda and is hinting at more innovations to come.

Winzavod is embracing its 10-year anniversary as a chance to showcase the most significant events to shake up Russian contemporary art over the past decade, as well as put a spotlight on artists who helped shape the center into the influential art cluster it is today.

Around 500,000 people visit Winzavod each year—a stark change from the 1990s when contemporary art was confined to a narrow insider circle and artists had little hope of selling their pieces other than through personal connections. Even as late as 2007, on the eve of the center’s launch, art followers were forced to hunt out contemporary art exhibits at offbeat locations because Moscow still had no central platform for such art.

It was then that Winzavod, built within the confines of a dilapidated wine factory, emerged as the artists’ salvation. The developer Roman Trotsenko, who owns the property, invited leading Moscow galleries to unite under one exhibition space and five galleries initially took up the offer, and the numbers later grew to 10.

Sofia Trotsenko, president of the Winzavod Foundation for Support of Contemporary Art, told The Moscow Times that the idea of Winzavod started from a fascination with contemporary art.

“We wanted to prove that it’s not marginalized [in Russia], that it can be interesting to a very diverse audience and create something like New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood—a space convenient for getting to know contemporary art. That’s why we started by uniting the best galleries in the city, the strongest players, in one space,” she said.

Despite its successful launch and well-visited exhibits, Winzavod has also gone through several difficult years and the anniversary year finds the Center for Contemporary Art at a crossroads. Competition has become tougher for Winzavod since 2007 with the launch of new art powerhouses including the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art and the V-A-C foundation. As more contemporary art showcases open up in the city, Winzavod continues to search for ways to stay relevant and retain its audience.