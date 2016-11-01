Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
10 hours ago ‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network
11 hours ago After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team
12 hours ago Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect
Moscow
Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian
Opinion
Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)
Opinion
Where Does Putin Sleep and Why Is It a Secret? (Op-ed)
Opinion
Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
10 hours ago ‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network
11 hours ago After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team
12 hours ago Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect
Sofia Miroedova

Why the Victory of 'Sane' Candidate Clinton Is Nothing to Look Forward To

Nov 1, 2016 — 18:00
— Update: Nov. 02 2016 — 08:19
By Maria Lipman
Nov 1, 2016 — 18:00
— Update: Nov. 02 2016 — 08:19
By Maria Lipman
Most Read
Russia
Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?
Russia
U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude
Moscow
It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow
Russia
'If You Leave, You'll Die'

The reopened FBI probe into Hilary Clinton’s emails has reversed the trend of previous weeks that had put her safely ahead of Donald Trump. One week before the presidential vote, the race is once again expected to be tight. The broad anti-Trump camp has returned to a state of being deeply worried, seeing his victory as a doomsday event.

The truth is Hillary Clinton is hardly a blessing either.

Clinton whose chances to win were estimated early this week at under 80 percent and falling has been a long-anticipated presidential contender. She formally announced her intention to run for president in 2007, but in fact her presidential ambition was a matter of course for much longer. Satirists even depicted her as a fetus clutching a “Hillary 2008” sign.

As she competed for Democratic nomination in 2008, the expectation was that Clinton would become the first female president of the United States. It was billed as a victory of social progress, the achievement of the dogged struggle for women’s rights. On the other hand, her anticipated rise to head of state, especially if she would have been chosen to run against Jeb Bush, gave reason for concern. The emergence of “presidential dynasties” did not look good in a nation that prides itself on its republican tradition.

In 2016, however, the shocking nomination of Donald Trump as Clinton’s rival overshadowed both issues that made her unconventional – her gender and her "aristocratic" origin. Clinton is today reduced to a candidate of the establishment. By the same token, the race has been reduced to a confrontation between the establishment and its detractors, a conflict that is rapidly becoming a global trend.

If Clinton wins on Nov. 8, it will be a victory of conventional politics and political machines, over a preposterous challenger defying political and cultural conventions.

If Clinton succeeds in securing a victory, this would demonstrate the United States’ superiority over its former metropolis across the pond, which only a few months earlier failed to suppress its own anti-establishment revolt and voted for Brexit. It would also give an immense sense of relief to those in the United States and around the world who abhor the prospect of Trump in the White House.

What a Clinton victory would not do, however, is quell an ongoing anti-elite revolt in the American society. Trump supporters, embittered and angry as they are, will likely feel even more deeply infuriated seeing their candidate lose. Many have not forgotten the tricks that members of the establishment tried to play in order to prevent Trump’s nomination as the Republican candidate. Trump’s repeated statements about “rigged elections” fall on fertile ground. If their man does not win, his voters will have no doubt that the election has been stolen.

Trump artfully capitalized on the sentiments of the disenfranchised and alienated. Now that he has given them a voice, these Americans – at least 35 percent according to some estimates — will not give up. If Clinton is indeed elected on Nov. 8, the anti-establishment constituency will remain a huge challenge for her, even if they accept the result.

But the challenge is by no means limited to the domestic scene. Crisis is engulfing the European Union; a bloody war continues in Syria; the prospect of Russian-American confrontation is real; and the risks of terrorism are everywhere. The global order is rapidly crumbling, and it calls for a major revision or at least a fresh view of the foundations of international relations. As part and parcel of the American political establishment, Clinton is unlikely to rise to this task.

The tragedy of this campaign is not just that an infamous and insane candidate has a chance of winning, but that the victory of the seasoned and sane one is nothing for the world to look forward to.

As late as two months ago, Hillary Clinton unflinchingly praised America’s “exceptionalism.”

“We are the indispensable nation and people all over the world look to ... follow our lead”, she said, seemingly oblivious to the spectacular failures caused by such morally righteous positioning. Interventionist policy guided by high principles – such as democratization or humanitarian concerns — has repeatedly led to disastrous consequences.

When it comes to Russian-American relations, the prospect of Hillary Clinton’s presidency is also grim. Putin’s Russia is an unpredictable and recalcitrant player. The president dismisses any criticism of his foreign policy and declares that if Russia’s behavior is not to the West’s liking, the West has nobody but itself to blame.

“We are provoked into protecting our interests, and then ‘aggressive’ Russia  is accused of doing this or that”, Putin said at last week’s meeting of the Valdai international discussion club. “Why are you provoking us? Let us negotiate solutions instead.“

Putin has made three things clear. One, nobody can force Russia to change its policy. Two, great power politics is back. And, three, the supposed right of smaller nations to act independently is meaningless unless protected by a stronger ally.

Ahead of a new administration being installed into the White House, Putin has increased the stakes and he looks unbending: it’s the United States that should change its course, not Russia.

Meanwhile the American establishment and its candidate are equally unwilling to contemplate compromise; they are exasperated and angry, anxious to punish Russia rather than negotiate solutions. The heat of confrontation may subside a bit once the campaign is over, but it will not go away. Whatever discussions may be held they will hardly be constructive — at least for as long as both administrations, complete with their entrenched viewpoints, remain at either end of the negotiation. 

Maria Lipman is editor-in-chief of Counterpoint journal, published by George Washington University.

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

12 hours ago

Russia’s intolerance for the overweight is under the spotlight after a flight attendant sued her employers.

10 hours ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

11 hours ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

12 hours ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

12 hours ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

16 hours ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

16 hours ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

10 hours ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

11 hours ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

12 hours ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

10 hours ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

11 hours ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

12 hours ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

Russia's desire to brag about improving relations actually damaged those same ties.

Theater

Jumb… Lee… Ya

Children’s performance in English with a real automobile and live music, including reggae.

Sat. May. 13 Sun. Jun. 11
Stanislavsky Electrotheater
11:00 a.m.; 03:00 p.m.

This performance by a group of actors and musicians of the Stanislavsky Electrotheatre pays homage to the British poet Edward Lear, who founded the notion of nonsense poetry and deeply influenced Lewis Carroll, Daniil Kharms and the French surrealists. Read more

Read more

10 hours ago

‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

11 hours ago

After Injury, Ovechkin Won't Play for Russia's Hockey Team

12 hours ago

Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect

19 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
19 hours ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Print edition — 2 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

17 hours ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

17 hours ago

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her will.

17 hours ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

17 hours ago

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her will.

17 hours ago

'If You Leave, You'll Die'

17 hours ago

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her will.

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

15 hours ago

12 hours ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

16 hours ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

16 hours ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

1 day ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic stories of the families of the USSR’s “forgotten” soldiers.

see more

1 day ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic stories of the families of ...

1 day ago

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, and after two major sporting ...

1 day ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic stories of the families of the USSR’s “forgotten” soldiers.

New issue — 2 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner
1 day ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
1 day ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

17 hours ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

18 hours ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

20 hours ago

Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia

20 hours ago

Petitioners Arrested Protesting Chechnya's LGBT Crackdown

1 day ago

These Russian Prisoners Accepted a WWII Diet and Scored Extra Meat Rations

1 day ago

The Kremlin's ‘Chief Propagandist’ Bangs Up His Face

Sat. May. 13

More events
Get Out Cinema
150 Reasons Not to Defend the Homeland Theater
Fine Art Gallery: 25 Years in Art Exhibition
Neruda Cinema
A Streetcar Named Desire Theater
Chinawoman Gig

17 hours ago

Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism

18 hours ago

Kremlin Search Engine Sputnik Could Close Amid Massive Losses — Reports

20 hours ago

Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia

20 hours ago

Petitioners Arrested Protesting Chechnya's LGBT Crackdown

1 day ago

These Russian Prisoners Accepted a WWII Diet and Scored Extra Meat Rations

1 day ago

The Kremlin's ‘Chief Propagandist’ Bangs Up His Face

12 hours ago

Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme

16 hours ago

Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader

16 hours ago

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

1 day ago
A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, and after two major sporting ...

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

2 days ago
Emmanuel Macron had little to say about Russia before he ...

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

1 day ago
A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Fine Art Gallery: 25 Years in Art

Fine Art Gallery
to May. 17

Jubilee exhibit. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

Emmanuel Macron had little to say about Russia before he decided to run for the French ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ...

Most Read

Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

'If You Leave, You'll Die'
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+