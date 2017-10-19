Why Russian Women Don't Want to Talk About Harvey Weinstein (Op-ed)

The Russian film industry is not like the American film industry. For one thing, it is barely even an industry. For another, the Russian film world is tight-knit, less glamorous, its denizens approachable and its dramas harder to conceal.

This is one reason why Russians have greeted the epic Harvey Weinstein scandal by saying, “This couldn’t possibly happen here.”

There are also other, darker reasons.

When Meduza ran a round-up of Russian actors and filmmakers’ reactions to Weinstein and the greater problem of sexual harassment and rape in the industry, one thing immediately stood out: the men showed greater solidarity with the victims. The women interviewed by Meduza worked to play the whole thing down.

It would be tempting to accuse these women of simply being backward, but this is not the case. Russian women simply have more to lose by appearing to be too strident, “too hysterical,” on sexual harassment and assault.

Men, on the other hand, have greater privilege to speak out.

Although it was only a handful of statements, what was even more telling is the fact that most of the people in the film industry Meduza reached out to, simply refused to comment.

Why? Because the very topic is seen by the majority as salacious and inappropriate.

Perhaps actress Lyubov Tolkalina summed up this attitude best, when she said: “If you’re a real woman and this kind of thing happens, then you’ll never tell anyone about it. Because this, it seems to me, discredits both of you in the eyes of the public.”

The problem that many people have with harassment in the Russian film world — and in Russia in general — is when it’s framed as harassment. It’s an issue of definition.

Describe harassment in another way, and it’s merely a powerful man giving you a compliment. It’s a powerful man admiring you and giving you a role or another job that you’re interested in. Suddenly, it doesn’t sound so bad. There is no trauma, no humiliation, because you weren’t traumatized or humiliated. At worst, it was just a transaction.