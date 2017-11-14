Why Russian Oligarchs Will Be First to Leave Their Offshore Paradise (Op-ed)

The release of the Paradise Papers has highlighted a well-known and unpleasant fact: The rich and powerful have a tendency to hide their wealth offshore, away from the public eye.



Tax havens unite people of different molds into a single caste — from dictators to democrats, and prime ministers to queens. They also don’t discriminate between Americans or Angolans — status is more important than nationality. And they stretch across political divides, from liberal democrats to conservatives.

In the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas and Bermuda, the interests of the Russian elite, Silicon valley, the British monarchy, Orthodox Jews and Muslims converge without conflict.

The Paradise Papers reveal that the rich and powerful not only use the same tax havens, but also that they often work together. Take Marina Sechina’s joint investments with Julius Meinl or U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ interests in a company which does business with Sibur, the Russian chemical giant previously connected to Vladimir Putin's family.

The Paradise Papers and their precursor, the Panama Papers, have shocked the general public, with their revelations simultaneously released by 95 media partners in 67 countries worldwide.

But will the leak lead to any significant changes in legislation in the near future?

When the Panama Papers were released in spring 2015, attorneys defending the interests of those who make use of such offshores panicked, expecting a massive response, a private banker familiar with the matter told me.

But since that initial scare — and in spite of several ongoing lawsuits against companies involved in the leaks — nothing significant has changed in financial regulations, and few expect any changes. With one possible exception.

It looks as if Russian oligarchs could be the first caste to be expelled from their offshore Garden of Eden. But if that happens, it will have been the result of a U.S. campaign to target Putin's inner circle, rather than an international crackdown on offshore tax havens.