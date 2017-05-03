Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
9 hours ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
10 hours ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
10 hours ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'
Moscow
Just Between Us, the Russian Way
Opinion
Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)
Opinion
The Kremlin’s Coercion Calculus (Op-ed)
Opinion
Five Reasons Russia Is Not Looking Forward to Meeting Trump (Op-ed)
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
9 hours ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
10 hours ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
10 hours ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

Why Russia Won't Cave to Western Demands (Op-ed)

Russia won’t agree to the West’s conditions for reconciliation — at least not in an election year

May 3, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: May. 04 2017 — 10:09
By Vladimir Frolov
May 3, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: May. 04 2017 — 10:09
By Vladimir Frolov
Most Read
Moscow
May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia
Russia
Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis
Russia
A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day
Moscow
Leveldva: Brave New World
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

Vladimir Putin is running a diplomatic marathon this month. On May 2, German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a stop-over in Sochi to talk to the Russian president about Ukraine and Syria. The following day, Turkish President Erdogan arrived to sort out Russia and Turkey’s tangled maneuvers in Syria. On May 10-11, Israeli and Palestinian leaders will consult with Putin, and a few days later Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will arrive in Moscow.

However, behind the scenes of these frantic diplomatic maneuvers, the Kremlin is nervous. It does not believe that any of its strategic objectives — like the lifting of Western sanctions — are easily attainable.

The meeting with Merkel certainly did not go well. Sanctions on Russia are set to remain in place, and there was no discussion of reinstating Russia’s G8 membership. The German Chancellor brushed off Putin’s narrative about the origins of the Ukraine crisis. Merkel also hardened Berlin’s position on how the Minsk agreements are to be implemented: Ukraine needs to receive control of its border before all the political conditions — including local elections — are implemented

Merkel also added two sensitive humanitarian issues to the Russia-West agenda — the persecution of gays in Chechnya and Russia’s ban on Jehovah's Witnesses.

But the Kremlin’s greatest frustration is still with Washington. During Secretary Tillerson’s talks in Moscow last month, the Trump administration bluntly outlined its vision for a grand bargain with Moscow that stunned the Kremlin.

Washington has strongly conditioned an improvement in US-Russia relations on Moscow’s change of policies on Syria and Ukraine, but also on Afghanistan, the INF Treaty and meddling Western elections.

To add insult to injury, U.S. National Security Advisor general H.R. McMaster called for a shift in rhetoric and a change in Russia's actions in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, April 30.

"What we really need to see is change in behavior," he said. “Russian President Vladimir Putin is acting against the Russian people's interest in his relationship with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his policies to aid the Taliban in Afghanistan, […] and doing it, I think, just kind of reflexively," McMaster said.

This did not go down well in Moscow.

Read more: Russia is not a priority for Donald Trump. And there is nothing the Kremlin hates more than indifference.

Moscow has three main problems with this approach. First, it cannot afford to give the impression it is changing policy due to U.S. pressure. Yielding to the U.S. would put Putin on the same slippery path of Gorbachev and Yeltsin, with the corresponding drop in public support in Russia. For the Kremlin, this would be suicidal in an election year.

The second problem is that Washington has not exactly spelled out what a dramatic improvement in the relationship would actually produce, apart from lifting sanctions. The Trump administration has shown little enthusiasm for engaging on Moscow’s preferred topics like security in Europe, or recognizing an updated world order with Russia as a superpower. The Kremlin does not see a bag of goodies appealing enough for it to radically shift course. It looks like a sour deal for Moscow.

The third problem is that a meaningful course-correction on most issues is hard to do fast without telegraphing weakness. It may be possible for Russia to engineer some change in policy in Syria. Recent Russian proposals for “four de-escalation zones,” and the basing of the Syrian air force at the Russian airbase that facilitates tighter Russian control, together with Putin’s offer for the US to play a role in the political settlement, may point in that direction.

But on Ukraine, Moscow is stuck. It cannot agree to what Tillerson and now Merkel have outlined as the Western precondition — unilateral military withdrawal from Donbass and the transfer of the border to Kiev — before the political parts of Minsk-2 are implemented.

tThis would be a stark demonstration of weakness and a unilateral abandoning of an advantageous negotiating position over Ukraine’s future. The lifting of Western sanctions may not compensate the loss of face that such a “course correction” entails. It is unlikely such a policy U-turn could be made by Moscow on Putin’s watch.

The same logic applies to the disagreements over the INF Treaty. Moscow cannot agree that it has violated the treaty, as the US asserts, without the U.S. admitting that it also violated the treaty by deploying missile defense systems in Romania. And Russia certainly couldn’t correct the violation.

Moscow feels slighted that the Trump administration is dragging its feet over the first meeting between the two leaders. Especially as Trump seems to opens the doors of Mar-al-Lago to almost everyone else.

Washington thinks, correctly, that an early get-to-know-you summit is more important for Putin than for Trump, who needs a clear-cut win from such a meeting. Perhaps they might cobble together some kind of a deal on the political settlement in Syria by the time Trump and Putin meet at the G20 summit in Germany.

The much-touted “grand bargain” appears to be off the table — superseded by piecemeal agreements, and only where Moscow has something to offer of interest to Trump’s America.

Still, given where we are coming from, that is better than nothing.

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

6 hours ago

Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've got you covered with a practical guide to navigating these ...

9 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

10 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

10 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

11 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

9 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

10 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

10 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

9 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

10 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

10 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

Concert

Magister Ludi: Festival of Contemporary Music in Honour of Karlheinz Stockhausen

Sat. May. 06 Wed. May. 31
Conservatory / Rachmaninov Hall
06:00 p.m.

In program: Piano Pieces XI, V, VII, VII, IX. Naturliche Dauern (Natural Durations) Nos. 1, 4, 5, 6, 10, 13 and 15. Soloist Benjamin Kobler (piano) and Florian Zwissler (electronic devices). Read more

Read more

9 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

10 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

10 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

12 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
12 hours ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Print edition — 2 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

10 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

10 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

10 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

10 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

10 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

10 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

4 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

11 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day, 5 hours ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

12 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

see more

12 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

1 day ago

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become ...

12 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

New issue — 2 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
1 day ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
1 day ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

1 day ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

1 day ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

1 day ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

1 day ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

1 day ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

1 day ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

Sat. May. 06

More events
DoBro: A Spoken Opera Theater
Future Shorts: Spring 2017 Cinema
The Promise Cinema
The Girl and the Revolutionary Theater
Dreamers Dance
Film Stills Exhibition

1 day ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

1 day ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

1 day ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

1 day ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

1 day ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

1 day ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

11 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become ...

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

1 day ago
Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come ...

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, ...
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov

Exhibition

Sarah Moon: From a Season to Another

Ethereal and elegant, romantic and melancholic, almost abstract photo works.

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Jul. 09

Sarah Moon breaks from the traditions of 'Fashion Photography' choosing instead to investigate a world of her own invention without compromise. Sarah began her career as a fashion model in the 1960s. Since 1968, she has worked as a fashion photographer and filmmaker. Her photographic work has been published in Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Marie-Claire, Graphis, Life and numerous other magazines. Her books include Improbable Memories (1980), Little Red Riding Hood (1986) Vrais Semblants (1991), Inventario 1985-1997 (1997) and Photopoche (1998). She has made more than 150 television commercials and a film on the photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson (1995). Moon won the International Center of Photography's Infinity Award for Applied Photography in 1985 and the Grand Prix National de la Photographie in 1995. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come from?

2 days ago

2 days ago

Who Is Terrorizing Russia's Opposition and Why Is No One Being Held Responsible?

The harassment of opposition figures has taken a violent turn. The Kremlin insists it isn’t behind ...

Most Read

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

Leveldva: Brave New World
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+