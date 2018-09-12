Why Putin is Rethinking Russia's Crackdown on Social Media Memes (Op-Ed)

Good news: The repressive machine relaunched in Russia by President Vladimir Putin has a reverse gear. Bad news: It takes far more effort to engage it than the ones that push the machine forward.

In Russia, home of the meme-heavy propaganda and trolling operations that drew the attention of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his investigators looking for links between Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the campaign of President Donald Trump, one can go to jail for reposting a meme on a social networks. The number of convictions in such cases has increased steadily in recent years.

Last year, according to Sova, a nongovernmental organization that tracks radicalism and human rights violations in Russia, 658 people were convicted for various forms of “extremist” speech — “insulting the feelings of religious believers,” “incitement of hatred,” calls to terrorism and separatism — and another 3,511 were fined for similar administrative violations. That’s up from 133 and 182 respectively in 2011, the year before Putin began his third presidential term, which was marked by stepped-up reprisals against any kind of political opposition.

About 90 percent of the cases, compared with about 10 percent in 2007, involve speech on the internet. An overwhelming majority of these, in turn, involve posts on social networks — or, to be precise, one social network: Vkontakte, which started as a Facebook clone but eventually diverged from the original in terms of both technology and ideology. In July, 68 percent of Russian internet users were on Vkontakte; Facebook has about half the reach.

Vkontakte, says Sova analyst Mikhail Akhmetiev, is “receptive of official requests by Russian law-enforcement agencies and hands over information to them.” It also easier to search than Facebook, and it’s popular with young Russians, who make up the bulk of the convicted “extremists.”

In the first half of 2018, however, the number of hate-speech cases handed over to courts by the police is down markedly, Akhmetiev says, and it’s possible that the growth in convictions has stopped. That’s no accident: The brakes are being applied from on high.

Mail.ru Group, the owner of Vkontakte, realized that the cases were giving the network a bad name. Last month, it allowed owners to make their accounts fully private and unsearchable, a feature Facebook has long had. The Russian tech giant has also petitioned the Supreme Court in Moscow to reconsider judicial practices in “extremism” cases and the parliament to grant amnesty to those convicted.