Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

The Russian government’s recent battle against online porn has electrified our country’s social networks. But much to the disappointment of the global porn industry, this so-called battle is, in fact, not much of a fight.

Yes, the authorities have indeed blocked a hundred extremely popular sites. But the reason why is fairly banal: petty local bureaucrats filing petty court cases and seeking self promotion. These district and local court decisions are subsequently used to block the sites in question nationwide.

The rulings themselves mean little in the context of the Russian Internet. Anyone of any age can still find porn — for free! — on Russia’s unregulated social networks. Even children can watch porn as soon as they get the urge — and, naturally, they do.

For these reasons, Russia’s war on porn is destined to fail — just as it has repeatedly.

As someone born in the USSR, where "there was no sex," I remember distinctly my first experience with pornography — how, together with the older students, we gathered in the gym to ogle the Western erotic magazines we found in the class ideology leader’s satchel.

I didn’t own magazines like that. Instead, I got my kicks from reading encyclopedia articles like "Reproductive Organs.” I didn’t need illustrations. At that time, the punishment for possessing immoral pictures of nude Soviet women was severe. Such images were deemed inappropriate for the builders of communism.

Then perestroika happened, and pornography reappeared — even on national television. The authorities rushed to regulate this new, burgeoning art form.

In the early 2000s, the city of St. Petersburg created a special city commission to control the sale of erotic goods. Prominent local art experts and sexologists were paid to give their expert advice. They suggested the local government allow the distribution of films and magazines with pornographic content.

Then, as now, only the "illegal distribution of pornography" was prohibited. And no one knew what legal distribution was. There was no definition of pornography. Experts distinguished eroticism from pornography as they pleased. In St. Petersburg, that was quite a sight. The commission simply decided that showing sex – classic or anal – was not pornographic. Only pedophilia, bestiality, necrophilia, rape outside of roleplaying and snuff were porn.