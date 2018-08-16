Opinion By Oleg Vyugin

Why New Sanctions Might Be the Costliest for Russia Yet (Op-ed)

The Trump administration’s latest sanctions package will impact the core of Russia’s macroeconomic stability

Bank of Russia / Wikimedia Commons

A sharp escalation in sanctions rhetoric this month from the U.S. Congress and State Department led to an immediate drop in the value of the ruble and the shares of leading Russian companies. Conventional wisdom holds that these are temporary fluctuations, and that the exchange rate and securities values will rebound in time. That might not be true in this case, however. The new set of U.S. sanctions affects the areas that are most vital to Russia’s macroeconomic stability. Foreign investment in Russia’s sovereign ruble debt totals approximately $30 billion and includes significant stakes in such flagships of the domestic banking system as Sberbank among others. There are also investments in the stocks and bonds of other domestic issuers. How should foreign investors act, having learned that U.S. lawmakers intend to prohibit them from buying Russian debt? And how should Sberbank — in which outside financiers have invested in the expectation of seeing dividends and the growth of capitalization — conduct operations in dollars? Their first step is to gauge just how serious the U.S. authorities are in their intentions. And what do investors find? They see a consistent downward trend in Russian-U.S. relations in which neither side gives the slightest ground, both seemingly intent on inflicting as much damage as possible on the other. What they see suggests that the U.S. will eventually apply the sanctions in some form.

Read More The Russian Sanctions Bill Proposed by Congress, Explained

It is apparently too late now to hope that a less drastic scenario might unfold. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has said that the U.S. declared economic war against Russia, he has said that possible countermeasures could be political, not exclusively economic, and even alluded to other avenues by which Moscow might take action. In these conditions, all investors, domestic and especially foreign, have little choice but to liquidate their Russian holdings as quickly as possible. This is exactly what happened last week. Russia’s entire investment portfolio of more than $70 billion – plus $30 billion of upcoming payments on outstanding corporate debts – is at risk. This is more than the country’s balance of payments can handle, even at current oil prices – unless, as is very unlikely, the authorities pour currency reserves into propping up the ruble. The devaluation of the ruble is therefore necessary to cut imports and make ends meet in the balance of payments. What happens when the ruble falls? It results in huge losses for exporters, the federal budget, companies catering to domestic demand and individual households because a weaker ruble causes prices to rise and demand and consumption to therefore decline.

Read More Russia's Ruble Is Sliding, Pulled Down by the Collapse of the Turkish Lira