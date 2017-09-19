Why Muscovites Raided Zaryadye Park (Op-ed)

Muscovites’ verdict on Zaryadye Park, the authorities’ large gift to mark the capital’s 870th anniversary, was quick.



Within a week of the opening of the park, built just five minutes from the Kremlin at a cost of 14 billion rubles ($241.4 million), it needed repairs.

In the best tradition of Soviet-era petty hooliganism, visitors damaged several lamp posts, broke panes in the glass dome, trampled the lawns, and dug out bits of moss and lichen from the greenery to take home.

After complaints from park workers, signs went up prohibiting guests from walking on the grass and police and even the National Guard began patrolling the paths.

This shows how society adapts to changes imposed from above: if leaders foist a futuristic urban environment on them too quickly, locals will bring with them some of their past unsympathetic habits.

Philosopher Ivan Mikirtumov suggests that such acts of petty vandalism were typical in the 1970s. Such deviant behavior by youth from low and middle-income families was a sign of alienation from the state and its aspirations.

Today’s situation might provoke a certain segment of society to act out in a similar way. On the other hand, Mikirtumov quips, with the authorities spreading such a lavish “banquet table” in the run-up to presidential elections, Muscovites might simply be snatching whatever “hors d’oeuvres” they can pocket while the getting is good.

In his encyclopedia of urban design, the city’s chief architect Grigory Revzin explains that the ritual of “gifting” the people with a holiday, new building, public space, or other meaningless expenditure is, for the authorities, a symbol of governance.