Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Russia celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day on Feb. 23, known previously as Red Army Day and Soviet Army and Navy Day. Originally, the holiday honored the Bolsheviks’ first mass draft in Petrograd and Moscow in 1918, in the early days of the Russian Civil War.

Today, the Bolshevik Revolution represents a tricky piece of history, as Russian patriots have an interest both in rejecting Communism and celebrating the Soviet armed forces.

With the revolution’s centennial coming this October, interest in 1917 is particularly high this year. In that spirit, the Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in September 1917, after the failed Kornilov putsch against the Petrograd Soviet, but before the Bolshevik Revolution.

“Political life in 1917 Tsarist Russia was extremely turbulent,” write Alexander Reznik and Dmitry Golubovsky, introducing Arzamas Academy’s quiz. “Some parties and political groups wanted to hand over the land to the peasants and the factories to the workers; others were eager to wage war to the bitter end; and still others dreamed about destroying the foundations of the state as soon as possible.”

To know which group you might have joined at the time, Arzamas Academy has created a political compass for the Russian Revolution, placing the era’s ten major political forces on a chart representing their political ideologies. There is also a quiz with 27 questions designed to measure your positions on the issues that ruled the day in September 1917 Russia.

The compass’ horizontal axis shows groups’ positions on economic issues — from the far left (socialism) to the far right (liberalism) — while the vertical axis shows groups’ political positions, from democratic to authoritarian views.

Arzamas Academy warns that the political forces near one another on its compass weren’t necessarily allies in 1917, even if they were ideologically similar. Placement on the graph merely indicates a rough sum of a group’s political philosophy.

Here’s the catch: the quiz and its results are in Russian, but never fear! Your friends at The Moscow Times are here to translate, so you, too, can take part in the fun.

Each of the questions has five possible answers. Running from left to right, there is yes, mostly yes, doesn’t matter, mostly no, and no.