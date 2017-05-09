Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain
2 hours ago Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII
6 hours ago Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria
Opinion
Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)
Moscow
Just Between Us, the Russian Way
Opinion
Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)
Opinion
Why Russia Won't Cave to Western Demands (Op-ed)
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain
2 hours ago Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII
6 hours ago Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

Where Does Putin Sleep and Why Is It a Secret? (Op-ed)

The world only knows President Putin’s whereabouts when he makes live appearances.

May 9, 2017 — 18:30
— Update: 19:03
By Konstantin Gaaze
May 9, 2017 — 18:30
— Update: 19:03
By Konstantin Gaaze
Most Read
Moscow
‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet
Moscow
Victory Day Parade in Moscow
Moscow
It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow
Russia
How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters

Years ago, a journalist asked the president’s office where Putin planned to spend the night while visiting St. Petersburg. In response, officials threatened to cancel her press accreditation.

What offense had she committed? Are the president’s whereabouts a state secret?

Yes and no. Under Russian law, citizens do not have a right to know where the president sleeps or dines — at least in peacetime.

The only time the world knows President Vladimir Putin’s exact whereabouts is when he makes a public appearance that is broadcast live. Otherwise, there is no guarantee.

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

For example, the Kremlin website reports that the president hosted the Governor of Karelia in the Kremlin on March 11, 2015. In fact, the governor spent the day in his hometown. He actually met with the president a week earlier. 

Journalists are familiar with this practice and refer to it as “keeping preserves,” releasing and showing pre-recorded video footage of the president as though the events had only just taken place. 

But these preserves do not solve the riddle of the president’s whereabouts. 

There are gaps in the president’s work schedule that appear on the Kremlin site. Days when he held no public activities and when his location was unknown.

Obviously, the president is not traveling between worlds — or countries — on those secretive days. If he does not appear in the news and there is no news about him, he is no doubt at one of his official or unofficial residences near St. Petersburg, the Kremlin, Novo-Ogaryovo, Sochi, or elsewhere.

But even when the president is scheduled to appear at public events every minute of the day, it remains a mystery where he spends his nights. If he flies to the Tver region one day, does he spend that evening by the fireplace in Novo-Ogaryovo, fly home to watch from a Kremlin window as the sun sets over the Moscow River, or trek off to watch the sunrise over the Altai Mountains?

Three months before his coronation, in the spring of 1902, the future King Edward VII of England forbade hanging the royal standard on buildings where he was not physically present. He essentially decided that, from that moment forward, the royal standard – the symbol of the empire and its monarch – would indicate the presence of the king.

This was an important gesture. It meant that the king or queen continually performed their duties and, therefore, could not hide their whereabouts from their subjects. 

Russia has no law requiring that the presidential standard fly over the building the president occupies. What’s more, the original standard is kept in one of the president’s Kremlin offices and does not signify anything at all.

Of course, the problem is not that Russia lacks a tradition for hoisting an official standard, but that the exercise of supreme authority is understood differently now. The mechanics of governing are hidden from the people.

The authorities make 90 percent of their decisions behind closed doors. Even the location of those doors has gradually, and almost without notice, become a secret in itself.

When a journalist asks, “What did the president discuss?” the response is, “No comment.” And if a reporter dares to ask, “Where did the discussion take place?” they are told: "It's none of your business." 

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny recently unleashed a major political scandal when he uncovered a scheme by which the prime minister enjoys the use of wealthy acquaintances’ luxury cottages and villas in return for political favors. This is the result of an unofficial government policy in which leaders are under no obligation to publicly report where they conduct the affairs of state. Any location or property is fair game for private or official business.

The president is not part of the country’s normal life. The authorities have no need to divulge his physical whereabouts.

Some might argue that security is the main concern, that terrorists could target the president if they knew his whereabouts. But his security detail ensures his safety at public events, including outdoor rallies — though Putin has attended only three or four events like this in his 17 years in power. Why, then, can’t the public know where the president is located?

A dictatorship, by definition, produces a nationwide state of emergency that serves as a pretext for leaders to excuse themselves from the rule of law and traditional conduct. According to this logic, the president is not part of the country’s normal life, and therefore the authorities have no need to divulge his physical whereabouts.

As an example, the law on protecting the president reflects state-of-emergency thinking, allowing for extrajudicial seizures, communication blackouts, roadblocks, and intrusions into private homes. Anyone who is the reason for — and the focus of — so many legal abuses cannot help but adopt a siege mentality as well.

The decision to conceal where the Russian president sleeps is itself something of a state crime.

Konstantin Gaaze is an independent journalist and political commentator

Related
World
Putin and Tillerson Will Meet Wednesday — Reports
World
Trump-Putin Meeting Rumored for May
Russia
Why Putin is Getting Nervous About His Chechen Proxy
Opinion
Five Reasons Russia Is Not Looking Forward to Meeting Trump (Op-ed)

Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

8 hours ago

The air force won't be seen today.

1 hour ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

2 hours ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

6 hours ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

23 hours ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

1 day ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

1 hour ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

2 hours ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

6 hours ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

1 hour ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

2 hours ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

6 hours ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

Dance

Pas de Deux

Tue. May. 09 Sun. May. 14
Bolshoi Theater
06:30 p.m.

Bolshoi Theater soloists in a ballet concert. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

2 hours ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

6 hours ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

1 day ago
By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky
1 day ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the world’s military superpowers and growing instability in the region.

Print edition — 5 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

6 hours ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

6 hours ago

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

6 hours ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

6 hours ago

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

6 hours ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

6 hours ago

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

Victory Day Parade in Moscow

7 hours ago
Thousands of soldiers marched through Red Square on May 9 to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.

23 hours ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

1 day, 1 hour ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

see more

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World ...

1 day ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading ...

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

New issue — 5 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among ...

1 day ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

1 day ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

1 day ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

1 day ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

4 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

4 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

Tue. May. 09

More events
All Nighter Cinema
B.A.P: Party Baby Gig
The Promise Cinema
youtube / in police Theater
Sergei Shutov: Apples From Mars Exhibition
Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra Concert

1 day ago

Criminalizing Bride Kidnapping? You’ve Got to Be Kidding, Says Ingushetia Leader

1 day ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

1 day ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

1 day ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

4 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

4 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

23 hours ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

1 day ago

Putin Attends Birthday Party for His Old KGB Boss

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

1 day ago
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading ...

Away From the Archives

3 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. ...

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

1 day ago
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the ...
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov

Concert

Magister Ludi: Festival of Contemporary Music in Honour of Karlheinz Stockhausen

Thu. Jun. 01 Thu. Jun. 01
Conservatory / Rachmaninov Hall
06:00 p.m.

In program: Zyklus for a percussionist. Piano Piece X. Kontakte (Contacts) for electronic sounds, piano and percussion. Soloists Benjamin Kobler (piano), Laszlo Hudacsek (percussion) and Florian Zwissler (electronic devices). Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

Most Read

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Victory Day Parade in Moscow

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+