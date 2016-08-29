Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
2 days ago Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin
2 days ago Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee
2 days ago Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
Business
Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner
Business
Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits
Business
Hang in There: With No Money to Index Pensions, Russian Leaders Look to Make One-Time Payment
Business
Unpaid Russian Miners Declare Hunger Strike

Wheat Kings: Russia Enjoys a Bumper Crop This Harvest

In the agricultural heartlands of southern and central Russia, the harvest is almost in — and it’s a bumper crop.
Aug. 29 2016 — 09:54
— Update: 09:55
By Howard Amos
Aug. 29 2016 — 09:54
— Update: 09:55
By Howard Amos
Most Read
Russia
Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign
Opinion
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
Russia
Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram
Russia
Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Aug. 15 that this year’s grain harvest was likely to see “a simply outstanding result.” Russia is predicted to export 31 million tons of grain in 2016. Kremlin Press Service

A mild winter and a warm, wet summer mean Russia looks set to see its largest wheat harvest ever and retain its crown as the world’s top wheat exporter.

Russia’s performance this year “shattered” its record, the U.S. Agricultural Department said in an Aug. 12 report. According to U.S. estimates, the Russian wheat harvest will likely come in at 72 million tons.

Good weather, a weaker ruble and financial investors lured by the opportunity of big returns have boosted crop-growing in Russia, which enjoys the world’s fourth largest acreage of arable land. Exports have bounced back from a low point in 2010. Then, a drought triggered a Russian export ban, which in turn fueled bread riots in Egypt and the uprisings of the so-called Arab Spring.

The total grain harvest in Russia this year is predicted to reach about 115 million tons, according to figures by the Moscow-based SovEcon agriculture consultancy. Of this, 41 million tons are expected to be exported.

The favorable weather conditions and the record crop yield have not gone unnoticed by Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, who have made photo-op visits to farms in the throes of the harvest.

The large crop underlines an agricultural recovery Russia has undergone since the fall of communism. Mismanagement meant that the Soviet Union became an importer of grain in the 1970s and, famously, was forced to buy from the United States. Soviet dependence on imports lasted about 30 years until the collapse of Russia’s meat and dairy industries in the 1990s destroyed domestic demand for feed grain.

Tsarist Russia was the world’s top wheat exporter and modern Russia has finally regained that crown. Last year, Russia pushed the United States off the top spot to become the biggest global wheat exporter, with 25.5 million tons shipped abroad.

Russia looks set to continue its dominance. Traditional wheat-exporting rivals in Europe, particularly France, have suffered from poor weather this year, while U.S. wheat is becoming less competitive on global markets. Russia is expected to export more wheat in 2016 than all European Union countries combined.

Other countries in the region, particularly Kazakhstan and Ukraine, have also enjoyed record harvests. Much of the area’s wheat is exported to the Middle East.

The Russian agricultural boom, in addition to a Kremlin push for food self-sufficiency, has made the sector one of the only profitable and expanding parts of Russia’s struggling economy.

Ploughing Profit

“Demand for land in Russia has jumped sharply in the last 1 1/2 years,” says SovEcon’s Andrei Sizov, adding that investment in agriculture is down.

Some estimate that Russia has more than 40 million hectares of unused land — an area about the size of Iraq — land that could be suitable for arable farming.

The most fertile areas are in the country’s center and south, as well as Siberia. Russia’s winter wheat crop, which is planted the previous fall, is grown in central and southern regions.

The spring wheat crop, much of which has yet to be harvested, is grown around the Volga, in the Urals and southern Siberia. Russian farmland has become one of the country’s most attractive investments in recent years, popular among both the country’s tycoons and large financial holdings.

Relatively low prices drive demand. Sizov estimates that land prices in the central Black Earth region, one of the country’s best crop-growing areas, are between $600 and $700 per hectare. This compares to about $5,000 a hectare for similar quality land in the EU states of Bulgaria or Romania.

The rush for land appears to have exacerbated social tensions in some agricultural regions. On Aug. 21, about 200 farmers from the rich southern Krasnodar region, angered by alleged illegal land seizures, launched a tractor protest convoy that planned to drive to Moscow and raise concerns with the Kremlin.

Most participants were reportedly detained by riot police on Aug. 23 outside the city of Rostov-on-Don, having completed less than a quarter of the planned 1,400-kilometer journey.

Related
Business
Record Harvest Won't Help Struggling Russian Wheat Producers
Business
Cost-Conscious Russian Bakers Turn to Low-Quality Wheat
Business
Company Linked to Russia's Agriculture Minister Building Cheese Factory
Made in China: How Russia Is Teaching Beijing to Play Hockey

3 days ago

With Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, China is rushing to develop a competitive national hockey team. But China is not a hockey nation. In a sign of ever increasing ties, Russia has been called ...

2 days ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin

2 days ago

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

2 days ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

2 days ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

2 days ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

2 days ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

2 days ago

2 days ago

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them are ordinary ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them are ordinary ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them are ordinary ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin

2 days ago

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

2 days ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

2 days ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin

2 days ago

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

2 days ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
2 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
2 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed to build Iran’s nuclear reactor at Bushehr. Russia badly needed ...

Print edition — 4 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

2 days ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

2 days ago

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of the summer? Whether it's dancing flamenco in Kuzminsky park, settling down to a movie under the stars for Moscow's film night or enjoying contemporary art from up-and-coming artists, here's where you can ...

2 days ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

2 days ago

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of the summer? Whether it's dancing flamenco in Kuzminsky park, settling down to a movie under the stars for Moscow's film night or enjoying contemporary art from up-and-coming artists, here's where you can find us over the next couple of days.

2 days ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

2 days ago

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of the summer? Whether it's dancing flamenco in Kuzminsky park, settling down to a movie under the stars for Moscow's film night or enjoying contemporary art from up-and-coming artists, here's where you can find us over the next couple of days.

2 days ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

see more

2 days ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” ...

2 days ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal ...

2 days ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

New issue — 4 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
'For the Homeland' – Soviet Election Posters
17 hours ago
In honor of Russia elections on Sept. 18, we have compiled a selection of Soviet era campaign posters for your viewing pleasure.

2 days, 18 hours ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

2 days, 20 hours ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

2 days, 20 hours ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

2 days ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been predictable, if not outright boring. On the morning of Aug. 17, the sisters were surprised when FSB agents rang their doorbell.

2 days ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been predictable, if not outright boring. On the morning of Aug. 17, the sisters were surprised when FSB agents rang their doorbell.

2 days ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Russian President Vladimir Putin the “grand godfather of this global brand of ...

2 days ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually
Six Russian athletes have appealed the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to judge their entry to this year's Paralympic ...

2 days ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Russian President Vladimir Putin the “grand godfather of this global brand of ...

2 days ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually
Six Russian athletes have appealed the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to judge their entry to this year's Paralympic ...

2 days ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal
Egypt's Cairo International Airport is prepared to open a terminal designated for Russian aircraft, the press attaché of ...

2 days ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos
A Ukrainian government photographer accused of staging an iconic image to engage with Russia in an “information war” ...
3 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
3 days ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

2 days ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

3 days ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

3 days ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

3 days ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

3 days ago

Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'

3 days ago

Putin Orders Inspection of Russia's Combat Readiness
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
3 days ago
A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of ...
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
3 days ago
A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations ...
Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner
2 days ago
The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network

Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications ...

Most Read

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+