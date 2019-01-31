What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Jan. 31 - Feb. 3

"Lovers" Courtesy of Theater of Nations

Ghostemane Jan. 31 Ghostemane is a stage name of Eric Whitney, an American rapper from Florida. He originally played in hardcore punk and doom metal bands, but then moved to LA and started rapping. Despite that, he kept certain metal influences in his music, as well as a typical look of a musician from a metal band. Last year he released his highly anticipated debut album, and his concert at Glavclub is part of the tour to support it. 11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com

Guru Groove Foundation Feb. 1 Guru Groove Foundation, an English-language indie-pop band from Moscow, will present their new acoustic program at the club 16 Tons. Guru Groove Foundation is known as one of a few Russian bands successfully playing a mix of acid jazz, funk and lounge music. They’ve opened for Western artists like De Phazz, Janelle Monae, and Sinead O’Connor. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda.16tons.ru



Intelligentsia Flea Market Feb. 2-3 Intelligentsia Flea Market is a traditional event in St Petersburg that has been transported to the creative cluster of Khlebozavod No. 9 in Moscow. Vintage clothing, antiques are sold alongside contemporary designers and art objects: come, browse and take your pick! 1 Ulitsa Novodmitrovskaya. Metro Novodmitrovskaya. hlebozavod9.ru

David Bowie – The Man Who Fell to Earth Until March 31 “David Bowie – The Man Who Fell to Earth” is a new exhibition at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography. In 1974 world-renowned photographer Steve Schapiro conducted a 12-hour private photo session in Los Angeles of David Bowie, who by that time was already considered a rock icon. You can see the stunning results at this unique exhibition, plus some never-before-published photos from the 1970s, including the performance with Cher on the Sonny and Cher Show, and shots from the film set of “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” During the exhibition, the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography is organizing an educational program with lectures about Bowie and documentary film screenings. 3 Bolotnaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 1. Metro Kropotkinskaya. lumiere.ru



David Bowie (fragment) by Steve Schapiro lumiere.ru

Twenty-One Pilots Feb. 2 Twenty-One Pilots are actually just two guys from Ohio - Josh and Tyler -- and the band’s name comes from a scene in one of Arthur Miller's books. “Stressed Out,” one of their best-known hits, has been watched more than a billion and a half times on YouTube, and they have an army of devoted fans. Their music is best described as indie pop turned mainstream with some rapping that sounds in turns like Linkin Park, Maroon 5, or Foster the People. In Moscow, Twenty One Pilots will play at the newly restored Dinamo/VTB Arena Stadium. 36 Leningradsky Prospekt. Metro Dinamo. vtb-arena.com/stadium



Lovers Feb. 2-3 “Lovers” is the latest premiere at the Theater of Nations, directed by Svetlana Zemlyakova, known for several productions at the experimental Moscow theater “Praktika.” “Lovers” is based on a novel by Austrian Nobel laureate Elfriede Jelinek and revolves around the lives of two women in a provincial town: Brigitte and Paula. We start with their bright dreams of the future and follow their fates as they make hard choices about marriage and children. 3 Petrovsky Pereulok. Metro Chekhovskaya, Pushkinskaya. theatreofnations.ru

