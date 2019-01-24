What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Jan. 24 - 27

A unique production of "The Golden Cockerel" Helikon Opera

"The Golden Cockerel" Jan. 25-27 Helikon Opera’s new production of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera "The Golden Cockerel” premiered last year. It’s based on a fairy tale in verse by Alexander Pushkin and directed by the head of Helikon-Opera Dmitry Bertman, but the team is international. This unique staging is a joint production of Helikon Opera and the Deutsche Oper am Rhein in Düsseldorf. 19/16 Bolshaya Nikitskaya Ulitsa. Metro Tverskaya, Arbatskaya. helikon.ru

Motorama Jan. 26 Motorama is an English-language post-punk band from Rostov-on-Don with a huge following in Europe. The group is signed to prominent French indie-label Talitres. Motorama's music has been compared to that of Joy Division and other post-punk bands. At the Saturday gig at Glavclub Motorama will present their fifth studio album, entitled “Many Nights.” 11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com



David Burliuk: I speak out! Until Jan. 27 “David Burliuk: I speak out!” is the latest exhibition at the Museum of Russian Impressionism, a retrospective of an artist known as “the father of Russian futurism”. Burliuk was a member of the “Jack of Diamonds” group of artists along with Robert Falk, Aristarkh Lentulov and Ilya Mashkov. Burliuk was extremely versatile; his works range from landscapes influenced by Cezanne to cubist portraits and abstract paintings. He also co-founded the famous futurist literary group Hylaea, where he wrote poetry. After the October revolution Burliuk emigrated first to the United States after a long sojourn in Japan. The exhibition presents more than 50 works of the artist from 14 state museums and private collections. 15 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 11. Metro Beloruskaya. www.rusimp.su



"Woman With a Mirror" by David Burlyuk (1915-16) Courtesy of Museum of Russian Impressionism

"Frau Schindler" Jan. 27 The opera “Frau Schindler” by American composer Thomas Morse premiered at Academic Music Theater last November. Influenced by Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film “Schindler’s List,” this opera tells the story of Emily Schindler, the wife of Oscar Schindler. Emily helped her husband rescue more than 1,000 Jews during World War II. Morse spent ten years studying the subject while working on the opera. 17 Ulitsa Bolshaya Dmitrovka. Metro Chekhovskaya. stanmus.com



A scene from "Frau Schindler" Sergei Rodionov for Stanmus

New Landscape Until March 24 The Ekaterina Cultural Foundation is presenting a contemporary photography exhibition entitled “New Landscape.” It showcases the works of 17 artists, each with a unique view of the post-Soviet landscape transformation. The works are evidence of radical changes in the landscape and culture, unprecedented in intensity and scale. Curated by two artists - Pyotr Antonov and Anastasia Tsayder, whose works are also part of the exhibition, “New Landscape” tracks the changes in the anthropogenic landscape from industrial to post-industrial. The growth of residential areas beyond the city limits, the construction of standard-design shopping and business centers, the formation of a new urban landscape - all these phenomena unite the process of the emergence of a new, post-Soviet landscape. 21/5 Ulitsa Kuznetsky Most, entrance No. 8 from Bolshaya Lubyanka. Metro Kuznetsky Most. ekaterina-foundation.ru



"Palimpsest" by Maxim Sher Courtesy of Ekaterina Cultural Foundation