What's on This Weekend in Moscow

Jan. 17 - 20

A scene from "Zarnitsa" Courtesy of Meyerhold Center

Markscheider Kunst Jan. 17 Markscheider Kunst is Russian ska, jazz and reggae band hailing from St. Petersburg. They’ve been around since 1992, but they keep churning out new albums. Their latest, “Chameleon,” was released in 2016. Markscheider Kunst has somewhat of a cult following, so expect a lot of singing along at this Glavklub gig. 11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com



Loboda Jan. 17, 18, 20 Svetlana Loboda went from an obscure Ukrainian pop star to one of the most popular Russian language singers in just a couple of years. Today she can pack venues like prestigious Crocus City Hall, where she’ll perform not one, but three concerts this weekend. 65-66 km of MKAD, Crocus Exhibition Center, Pavilion 3, Metro Myakininocrocus-hall.ru



Alexei Kozlov and Arsenal Jan. 18 Alexei Kozlov, the legendary Soviet/Russian jazz musician, and his band Arsenal will perform at the musician’s own club this weekend. Kozlov Club,one of the first and most important venues on Moscow’s jazz scene, recently moved to a new location on Ulitsa Maroseika. Kozlov rose to fame as a saxophone player, but today he’s also known as a composer, radio host and a writer. 9/2 Ulitsa Maroseika. Metro Kitay-gorod. kozlovclub.ru



Zarnitsa Jan. 18-19 “Zarnitsa” is a new production at the Meyerhold Center by Yury Kvyatkovsky, a popular theater director and creator of the cult Russian musical “Cops on Fire.” “Zarnitsa” refers to the name of a military game for young people in the Soviet time. It’s based on Shakespeare's classic “A Midsummer Night's Dream” and performed by actors from Dmitry Brusnikin's Workshop. Teenagers have to undergo initiation in the form of a patriotic quest in a magical forest. Expect a lot of dancing, music, and characters speaking in verse. 23 Ulitsa Novoslobodskaya. Metro Mendeleyevskaya. meyerhold.ru



The Storm Jan. 19 This weekend Moscow theatergoers will have a rare chance to see the award-winning production of “The Storm” by the St. Petersburg Tovstonogov Bolshoi Drama Theater, which is on tour at the Moscow Art Theater. “The Storm” is a collaboration among director Andrei Moguchy, Alexander Manotskov, one of the country’s leading new academic composers, and artist Vera Matrynov. Manotskov wrote the music to Ostrovsky’s play, while Martynov thought up a unique stage design, including curtains featuring Palekh miniature paintings. Moguchy’s production of “The Storm” tries to recreate theater as it was “before Stanislavsky.” 3 Kamergersky Pereulok. Metro Pushkinskaya. mxat.ru



Theater "before Stanislavsky" in the theater he founded. S. Levshin / MXAT

Nobuyoshi Araki Until Feb. 3 Nobuyoshi Araki is a Japanese photographer and one of the most productive contemporary artists, with over 500 published books. His exhibition at RuArts Gallery is entitled “Monstrous Paradise” and combines two of his favorite themes: erotic bondage and tropical plants. Fifty two still-lifes are on view, as well as a video recorded by the artist. 10 1st Zachatyevsky Pereulok. Metro Kropotkinskaya. ruarts.ru



"Garden of Eden" by Nobuyoshi Araki Courtesy of RuArts Gallery

Vadim Gushchin Until March 10 The Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography presents a conceptual exhibition by well-known Russian photographer Vadim Gushchin. Entitled “From the Private Library,” this new series of works is devoted to the images of books. Gushchin’s style can be best described as “minimalist still-lifes,” but there are abstract elements, too. 3 Bolotnaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 1. Metro Kropotkinskaya. lumiere.ru

