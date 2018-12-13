What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Dec. 13 - 16

A scene from Gogol Center's "Who Lives Well in Russia" Courtesy of Gogol Center

﻿ Naadia ﻿ Dec.13 Founded by Nadya Gritskevich, leader of the electro and trip-hop band Moremoney, Naadia has become one of the leading Russian-language indie bands. Last year Naadia changed most of her musicians and released her new album, “Oskolki” (Shards). The album continued her trend of melodically complex songs with emotional lyrics that defy straight forward definitions like synth pop or IDM. Expect both old and new material at her Thursday gig at Pluton. 8A Nizhnyaya Syromyatnicheskaya Ulitsa. Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya. facebook.com/plutonmoscow



"Who Lives Well in Russia" Dec. 13-14 “Who Lives Well in Russia?” (Komu na Rusi Zhit Khorosho) is an epic poem by Nikolai Nekrasov. Although it was written almost a century and a half ago, the poem about seven peasants traveling across Russia is still relevant today. At least, that’s the opinion of Kirill Serebrennikov, art director of Gogol Center, the most forward-looking theater in Moscow. This remake of a Russian literary classic consists of three acts, the first and the third depicting important episodes from the poem, while the second one tells its story through physical theater and dance. 8 Ulitsa Kazakova. Metro Kurskaya.en.gogolcenter.com/



Not living well in Russia Courtesy of Gogol Center

Disclosure Dec. 14 Another Bacardi Dancefloor pop-up party will bring Disclosure to Moscow, one of the top dance music acts in the world. This British electronic duo, consisting of two brothers, has been nominated for multiple Brittish and Grammy awards. Apart from the headliner, there will be sets from the best DJs of Moscow, including members of the Flammable Beats group. For information on where and when it will pop up, see the site.

Brazzaville Dec. 14 Brazzaville is a band from California that moved to Barcelona, Spain. After a couple of concerts in Russia in the early aughts, the band’s leader David Arthur Brown fell in love with Russia, toured extensively all around the country, and devoted several songs to his trips. In March 2018, Brazzaville released its latest album, “Dream Sea,” recorded in LA, New York, Barcelona and Moscow. Their 16 Tons concert is part of the tour to support it. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro 1905 Goda.16tons.ru



Leningrad Dec. 14-15 These Russian pop-rock hooligans from St. Petersburg don't need an introduction. This weekend Leningrad will play their traditional end of the year concert for two nights in a row at Olimpiisky. Last year Leningrad celebrated its 20th anniversary, but they can still easily sell out a stadium, and all of their videos get millions of views on YouTube. Expect quite a bit of singing along, dancing and lots of below-the-belt humor from front-man Shnur. 16 Prospekt Olimpiisky. Metro Prospekt Mira.olimpik.ru



"The Iran Conference" Dec. 14-17 For just four nights, Moscow will host a unique theater production by Ivan Vyrypaev, who many consider the best contemporary Russian playwright. “The Iran Conference” will be shown at the Strastnoi Theater Center. In the play, nine scientists gather at a conference in Copenhagen to discuss the current situation in the Middle East and Iran. But the meeting’s official agenda is unexpectedly abandoned, and the conference turns into an honest, sometimes intimate conversation about the meaning of life, its challenges and hopes. The performance is in English with simultaneous translation into Russian, voiced by author Ivan Vyrypaev himself. 8A Strastnoy Bulvar. Metro Chekhovskaya. nastrastnom.ru

