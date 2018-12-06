What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Dec. 6 -9

"The Queen of Spades" Courtesy of Helikon Opera

The Queen of Spades Dec. 6-9 This classic take on “The Queen of Spades” opera is directed by the head of Helikon Opera, Dmitry Bertman. “The Queen of Spades” is one of the signature Russian operas, composed by musical genius Pyotr Tchaikovsky and based on a novella by literary genius: Alexander Pushkin. At times hilarious, but mostly terrifying, “The Queen of Spades” is generally thought of as one of the pioneering stories in the fantasy horror genre. 19/16 Bolshaya Nikitskaya Ulitsa. Metro Chekhovskaya, Arbatskaya. helikon.ru



Roots United Night х Moscow Dec. 7 Roots United-- the major authority on Russia’s electronic music scene from St Petersburg and founders of one of the best electronic festivals “Present Perfect” -- will throw a huge party in Moscow. The party will take place at Smena 2.0, a club located in an abandoned industrial space, which will be completely transformed by Roots United for the weekend. Apart from Roots United regulars like Hoopa and Shutta, the line-up will include Betonkust and Das Ding from the Netherlands, as well as Skatebard from Norway. 4 Tovarishchesky Pereulok, Bldg. 5. Metro Taganskaya. runited.ru/nights

Zveri Dec. 7 Zveri, iconic pop rock band of the naughts, is experience a surge in popularity this year after its front-man Roman Bilyk played the lead role and recorded most of the soundtrack for “Leto” (Summer), a critically acclaimed film by Kirill Serebrennikov. Zveri also released a new mini album entitled “10” in 2018. Their concert at Adrenaline Stadium is part of the tour to support it. 80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. adrenaline-stadium.ru



Delfin Dec. 8 Delfin (Dolphin) is one of the most recognizable musicians in today’s Russia. Former member of one of the first hip-hop bands in Russia, Malchyshnik (“bachelor party”), he later became known for playing a mix of indie-rock and electronic music and his melancholic lyrics. Last spring he released his latest, controversial and politically charged album “442.” His concert at Moscow’s Glavclub is expected to be a mixture of old hits and new songs. 1 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com



SunSay Dec. 8 SunSay is one half of the cult Ukrainian duo 5’nizza -- Andrei Zaporozhets. Despite several recent reunion concerts and a couple of new songs, both members of the duo continue their solo careers. SunSay’s music is a mix of soul, reggae and hip-hop, in Russian and Ukrainian, as well as English. SunSay’s latest album was released in 2016, so expect some new material at his Saturday concert at 16 Tons. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro 1905 Goda.16tons.ru



Poshlaya Molly Dec. 9 Poshlaya Molly (“Shallow Molly”) is a pop-punk band from the Ukrainian industrial city of Kharkov. The main reference is Blink-182, and the lyrics are ironic in the extreme. Last year Poshlaya Molly blew up the Internet with their debut album “8 sposobov brosit drochit” ("Eight Ways to Quit Masturbating"), and in 2018 they released their second album. Poshlaya Molly is currently considered one of the most popular young bands in Russia, so their Sunday concert at Adrenaline Stadium is sure to be packed. 80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. adrenaline-stadium.ru



Theater of Miracles Dec. 9 Cervantes has never looked cooler than in “Theater of Miracles,” one of the latest premieres at the Theater of Nations. Based on several moments from “Don Quixote,” it is the first Moscow production by the rising star from Novokuybyshevsk Denis Bokuradze. “Theater of Miracles” tells three stories about love that were written 400 years ago but are just as relevant today, with elements of pure visual theater and pantomime, brilliant set design and masks. 3 Petrovsky Pereulok. Metro Chekhovskaya, Pushkinskaya. theatreofnations.ru



"Theater of Miracles" Courtesy of Theater of Nations

Hello, Land of Heroes! Dec. 9 On Sunday evening, the Kremlin Palace hall is holding a big celebration to honor national heroes — people who have been named Hero of the Soviet Union and Hero of the Russian Federation in all kinds of professions, from the military to stage and screen. What’s interesting about this celebration is that it will also honor Jean-Loup Chrétien, a French astronaut who flew a Soyuz mission in 1982. Chrétien his wife and many French and European officials will be on hand to enjoy music by dozens of Russian performers and the French singer Guillaume Rat. Moscow Kremlin.Ticket office 1 Ulitsa Vozdvizhenka. Metro Alexandrovsky Sad. kremlinpalace.org