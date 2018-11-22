What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Nov. 22 - 25

"Rink" because: it's a skating rink. Courtesy of Gorky Park

Gorky Park Skating Rink Nov. 22 The theme of this year’s ice skating rink is Gorky Park’s 90th anniversary. The official title of the skating rink is “The Happy People Factory,” which is what British writer H.G. Wells called Gorky Park during his visit in 1934. The skating rink will feature several “industrial” art objects, including a neon conveyor belt and a chimney stack, which will symbolize “the factory.” The official opening is this Thursday and the organizers promise a live set by one of the most popular Russian house bands, Cream Soda, as well as a DJ set by Sister Bliss, a member of Faithless, a popular British electronic dance music band. 9 Ulitsa Krymsky Val. Metro Park Kultury, Oktyabrskaya.park-gorkogo.com



Aigel Nov. 22 Aigel, an electronic hip-hop duet from Tatarstan, consists of Aigel Gaisina, a poet from the city of Naberezhny Chelny, and electronic musician Ilya Baramiya, who is also a member of the St. Petersburg band SBPCh. Together they have concocted a unique blend of hip-hop and electronic music. Aigel’s biggest hit “Tatarin” about a convict being released from prison and going on a rampage around Moscow is actually based on real events in Gaisina’s life. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda.16tons.ru



Isaac Levitan and Cinematography Until Jan. 20, 2019 The brilliant exhibition of works by Isaac Levitan at the Jewish Museum is a definite must-see for all art lovers. Apart from many masterpieces by probably the best turn of the century landscape painter in the history of Russian art, the exhibition consists of videos by such greats as Sergei Eisenstein, Andrei Tarkovsky, Alexander Sokurov and Andrei Zvyagintsev, which match the paintings perfectly! The lightning in the exhibition hall changes constantly, providing an interesting special effect. 11 Ulitsa Obraztsova, Bldg. 1A. Metro Maryina Roshchajewish-museum.ru

"Field in Bloom" by Isaac Levitan Courtesy of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

ARTEMIEV Nov. 23 ARTEMIEV is the solo project of Pavel Artemiev, a former member of the popular boy bandKorni and winner of the "Fabrika Zvezd" (Star Factory), the Russian version of "American Idol." Since leaving his boy band days behind, Artemiev has been busy. He has written several albums and acted in a few theater and film productions. His music can be best described as catchy indie-pop with heartfelt lyrics. At his Friday concert at the Anglican church, ARTEMIEV will present the songs from his new album, scheduled for release in December. 8/5 Voznesensky Pereulok, Bldg. 2. Metro Okhotny Ryad. mdr.band.link/artemiev



Ivan Dorn Nov. 23 Ivan Dorn, one of Ukraine’s most popular stars and the founder of a whole “ukr-pop” (Ukrainian pop) genre, returns to Moscow with a big solo show at the Adrenaline Stadium. His music ranges from house to hip-hop and from mainstream pop to jazz. Dorn's last English-language album, "OTD," was recorded in California in 2017. More recently he released a new single in Russian (see below), so expect some new material at his Friday concert. 80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. adrenaline-stadium.ru

