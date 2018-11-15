What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Nov. 15 - 18

A scene from "Ivanov" at the Theater of Nations Courtesy of Theater of Nations

Mgzavrebi Nov. 15-16 Mgzavrebi, a Georgian indie folk band whose name is completely impossible to pronounce if you aren’t Georgian, will play not one, but two concerts in Moscow this week. Their songs feature a mix of Georgian, Russian and English lyrics and they have been compared to bands like Mumford & Sons. In truth they play in their own original style. At Izvestiya Hall they will present their new, seventh full-length album entitled “GEO.” 5 Pushkinskaya Ploshchad. Metro Pushkinskaya. izvestiya-hall.ru



Ivanov Nov. 15-16 Anton Chekhov’s “Ivanov” is once again being performed at the Theater of Nations. This “comedy” was first commissioned by Fyodor Korsh, the founder of the Korsh Theater, which later became Theater of Nations. Artistic director Yevgeny Mironov himself will play the main part, Ivanov, a landowner on the brink of bankruptcy, torn between his sick wife and a young lover. The director is Timofey Kulyabin, whose canceled production of Wagner’s opera Tannhäuser turned into a nation-wide discussion about the role of religion in Russian society. 3 Petrovsky Pereulok. Metro Chekhovskaya, Pushkinskaya. theatreofnations.ru



Evgeny Mironov and Yelizaveta Boyarskaya in "Ivanov" S. Petrov / Theater of Nations

WhoMadeWho Nov. 16 WhoMadeWho, an indie pop trio from Copenhagen, will play a concert this Friday at Gazgolder, a club that belongs to Russia’s #1 rapper, Basta. Named for a famous AC/DC song, WhoMadeWho play genre-bending music that is as a cross between indie, dance rock and electronic music. 5 Nizhny Susalny Pereulok, Bldg. 26. Metro Kurskaya. gazgolder.com



Jager Music Awards Nov. 16 This week’s main music event is definitely the Jager Music Awards, which will take place in the trendy Pravda neighborhood, formerly the site of a giant printing house. The headliners are Ho99o9 (pronounced Horror), horror core pioneers from New Jersey, whose music combines hip hop and hardcore punk. Surprise performances and collaborations are expected from several bands, including one of the nominees, punk rockers Kazuskoma; a duet by hip-hop musician Antoha MC and Brasshot; as well as electronic music bands IC3PEAK and Bad Zu. By tradition, the "Young Blood" award will be presented to the best new band chosen by online voters. To attend the Jager Music Awards you have to register here. 19 Bumazhny Proezd, Bldg. 1



ATL Nov. 17 ATL, an extremely popular electronic music band, hailing from Cheboksary, will play at the new venue Cition Hall next to the Moskva City, Moscow’s skyscraper district. ATL’s music is a unique combination of acid house and rap, and the band’s known for making whole stadiums dance to their music. 32A Shmitovsky Proezd. Metro Mezhdunarodnaya. citionhall.ru



Boulevard Depo Nov. 17 Boulevard Depo, rapper known primarily for his collaborations with another hip hop musician, teenage idol Pharaoh, released a critically acclaimed album called “Rapp 2” last spring. Riding on the success of this album, Boulevard Depo will play a concert at the new club Moskva, part of the Arma creative cluster, this Saturday. 5 Nizhny Susalny Pereulok, Bldg. 25. Metro Kurskaya. clubmoskva.ru



Joshua Bell Nov. 16, 17 If you usually hold your applause until the conductor walks on stage, you’ll be late to the party at two concerts this weekend featuring the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields. This London-based chamber orchestra, founded in 1958 by the legendary conductor-violinist Neville Marriner, is led only with cues from their music director. Since 2011 that's American Grammy award-winning violinist Joshua Bell. Each night will offer ample opportunity for him to show off his virtuosity as both a soloist and conductor with concertos by Johannes Brahms and Camille Saint-Saens, and symphonies by Beethoven. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. Zaryadye Concert Hall. 6 Ulitsa Varvarka, Bldg. 4. Metro Kitay-Gorod. zaryadyehall.com

