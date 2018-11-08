What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Nov. 8-11

Dreamy jewels by Bvlgari in the Kremlin. Courtesy of Bvlgari

Capital Punishment Nov. 8 “Capital Punishment” is a unique production, part of the “Motherland of the Avant-Garde” program at the Meyerhold Center (TsIM). German theater director Fabiane Kemmann produced a musical performance based on a cantata for a chorus by Austrian composer Hanns Eisler, which, in turn, is based on Bertolt Brecht’s play “The Decision.” The TsIM production uses a translation of the play done by Russian avant-garde writer Sergei Tretyakov, who translated the title as “Capital Punishment.” The story revolves around four agitators from Moscow sent to China to spread communist propaganda and their decision to kill their younger comrade for the sake of successful mission. 23 Novoslobodskaya Ulitsa. Metro Mendeleyevskaya. meyerhold.ru



Rehearsal for "Capital Punishment" Courtesy of TsIM

Pyotr Nalich Nov. 9 Pyotr Nalich has gone a long way from being a YouTube sensation, whose sarcastic video "Guitar" became so popular that Nalich was chosen to represent Russia at Eurovision. Since then Nalich has acquired a proper band, released several albums and even performed in the immersive opera “Queen of Spades.” Come see him at Moscow’s newest concert hall, Zaryadye, located in the heart of the eponymous park. 6 Ulitsa Varvarka, Bldg. 4. Metro Kitay-Gorod. zaryadyehall.com



Obe Dve Nov. 9 Obe Dve is a critically acclaimed indie-pop band from Yekaterinburg. The band is fronted by Katya Pavlova, who used to be in several other music projects but now focuses just on Obe Dve. Obe Dve’s music is mostly upbeat and danceable, with quirky lyrics and memorable tunes. At their concert at Red Club Obe Dve will present the first part of their new album “Plan Pobega” (Escape Plan), which is a bit more mellow and melancholic than what we’ve come to expect from Obe Dve. 9 Bolotnaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg 1. Metro Kropotkinskaya. red-msk.ru



New British Film Festival Until Nov. 18 The New British Film Festival is back for the 19th time, and this time most of the viewings are at the KARO 11 Oktyabr cinema. Among the highlights are “On Chesil Beach” starring Saoirse Ronan and Emily Watson, a story based on a novella by Ian McEwan (who also wrote the screenplay); “The Favourite,“ historical drama set in 18th century England directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz; and indie drama “Ray & Liz.” All films are played in English with Russian subtitles. Please see the web-site for the full schedule. 24 Novy Arbat. Metro Arbatskaya.



Allj Nov. 10 Allj is the stage name of Alexei Uzenyuk, a 24 year old from Novosibirsk who shot to stardom in less than a year. He started out as underground rapper but switched to trendy house beat. His collaboration with Feduk, “Rozovoye vino” (Rose wine), became one of the most popular songs of 2018. Allj’s Saturday concert at Adrenaline Stadium will be his first at such a large venue. 80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. adrenaline-stadium.ru



Bvlgari at the Kremlin Until Jan. 13, 2019 This fall don’t miss a retrospective Bvlgari exhibition entitled “Tribute to Femininity: Magnificent Roman Jewels” shown at two exhibition halls of the Moscow Kremlin Museums - the Assumption Belfry and the Patriarch’s Palace. It is the first such exhibition organized by Bvlgari in Russia, and it has more than 500 items on view. The exhibition tells the 130-year history of the brand, with the help of detailed multimedia explanations. Moscow Kremlin, Borovitsky Gate entrance. Metro Borovitskaya. kreml.ru/en



A simple watch. Courtesy of Bvlgari

Alexander Deyneka Until Nov. 11 Alexander Deyneka is one of the most important Russian/Soviet painters and sculptors of the 20th century. Deyneka’s exhibition at the Museum of Architecture, entitled “Contours of the Global Era,” is devoted to his sketches: everything from designs for some of his well-known monuments and mosaics to reportage drawings and even childhood pictures. Catch this unique exhibition on its last weekend! 5/25 Vozdvizhenka Ulitsa. Metro Biblioteka im. Lenina, Arbatskaya. muar.ru

