What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Nov. 1-5

Bobby McFerrin will perform two concerts this week in Moscow. Carol Friedman / Bobby McFerrin

Bobby McFerrin Nov. 1-2 Bobby McFerrin, the ten-time Grammy-award winning jazz vocalist, and author of the feel-good 1988 hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” is coming to Moscow’s newest concert hall, Zaryadye, for two back-to-back concerts. Along with the good vibes, he brings his ensemble Voicestra to perform works from his 1997 album “Circlesongs,” where he took musical influences from a number of cultures to set nine hypnotic songs to chant-like nonsense lyrics. 6 Ulitsa Varvarka, Bldg. 4. Metro Kitay-Gorod. zaryadyehall.com



Joe Claussell Nov. 2 Heaven Moscow, a rooftop club formerly known as Krysha Mira, is throwing the first in a series of Bacardi Dancefloor parties. The headliner is Joe Claussell, a real legend of house music who has been playing since the late 1980s in New York City. The line-up also includes Italian project Clap! Clap! that combines ethnic rhythms with electronic music, and the best DJs on local Moscow scene, including Lipelis and Chagin. 12 Kutuzovsky Prospekt, Bldg. 3. Metro Kievskaya



Kodaline Nov. 2 Kodaline has been around for just seven years but they already managed to release two full-length albums and are working on their third one. Kodaline’s music has been compared with U2 and Coldplay. But what they do best is stadium rock — you can't help singing along. Friday’s gig at the Izvestiya Hall will be the Irish band’s second visit to Moscow. 5 Pushkin Square. Metro Pushkinskaya. izvestiya-hall.ru



Skriptonit Nov. 3 Just a couple of years ago, Skriptonit — born as Adil Kulmagambetov and now going by Adil Zhalepov on documents — was called a “newcomer” or a “rising star,” but this Saturday he will play at the huge new Megasport hockey stadium. Skriptonit is known for his personal and R-rated lyrics and unmistakable rapping style, often referred to as “Yeltsin flow.” Skriptonit is signed to the Gazgolder label, founded by #1 Russian rap artist Basta. Hailing from Kazakhstan, Skriptonit now spends most of his time in Moscow. He just released a new single a couple of weeks ago, so expect some new material at the concert. 3 Khodynsky Bulvar. Metro CSKA. hockey-palace.ru



'Romeo and Juliet' on Ice Until Nov. 11 The original ice show “Romeo and Juliet” at Luzhniki Small Sports Arena is directed by Ilya Averbukh, a world renowned ice dancer and 2002 Olympic silver medalist. The immortal Shakespearean classic looks even more dramatic on ice, with more than 100 dancers including six Olympic champions. The soundtrack includes music by Prokofiev, Mozart and Bach. More than a million people have already seen the performance in just a year. Join the audience to see one of the most popular ice shows in Russia. 24 Luzhniki Ulitsa, Bldg. 3. Metro Sportivnaya. ice-show.ru



Mercutio and Tybalt dueling on ice. Courtesy of "Romeo and Juliet on Ice"

Art Night Nov. 4 Art Night, the fall companion to spring’s Museum Night, will keep most Moscow museums open until late on Sunday night with free admission. Some of the museums will organize special events at their spaces or in other venues. The highlights include fashion show at the Rizhsky train station, a festival of new music and video art at the Moscow Planetarium, and an animation festival at Solyanka VPA gallery, where some of the greatest Russian directors, like Yuri Norshtein and Andrei Khrzhanovsky, will present their films. Check out the Art Night web-site for the full schedule.



National Unity Day Nov. 3-5 The city celebrations of the traditional “November holidays,” now officially called National Unity Day, will mean a day off on Monday, packed malls, drive-at-your-risk restrictions in the center, and a plethora of free concerts and events. There will be pretty much non-stop music concerts in the traditional venues of Tverskaya Ploshchad and the squares off Red Square and Tverskaya Ulitsa, as well as in other areas of the city. VDNKh Park, Tsaritsyno, Hermitage Garden, Gorky Park, Victory Park and another dozen city outdoor spaces will have special events. If you want to learn how to cook a dish traditional to Russia or its neighbors, there will be more than 50 master cooking classes. And don’t forget the great Bukinist festival of old and used books — and comfy seats for perusing them — on Novy Arbat across from Dom Knigi. For more information about all the Unity Day events, see the Moscow Seasons site.

