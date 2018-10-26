What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Oct. 26-28

An image from the amazing "Snow Symphony" slavasnowshow.com

'Snow Symphony' Until Oct. 31 Slava Polunin — the best-known mime in Russia — is back with a new edition of his Snow Symphony at MDM Theater. This time it’s a collaboration with his friend, the renowned Latvian musician Gidon Kremer, and Kremer’s orchestra. Breathtaking decorations and special effects perfectly combine with classical music and the international language of pantomime. There’s also plenty of interactive elements, so bring your kids! 28 Komsomolsky Prospekt. Metro Fruzenskaya. mdmpalace.ru



SPOT opening party Oct. 26-27 SPOT is the name of a club in the basement of the Social Club, a new addition to the vibrant night scene of the Patriarch’s Ponds neighborhood. Located in a two-story, 19th-century mansion, the Social Club combines great parties, art and educational programs. This weekend it’s throwing a two-day opening party of SPOT. On Friday, dance to music played by the Simple Symmetry project and DJ Asaf Samuel from Tel Aviv. On Saturday the organizers promise a secret guest as well as a Moscow DJ Karina Istomina and D’Maselle, a DJ from Georgia famous for his mash-ups. 24 Ulitsa Malaya Bronnaya, Bldg. 3. Metro Pushkinskaya, Tverskaya. facebook.com/moscowsocialclub



OQJAV Oct. 26 OQJAV will present their third album, “Listiki-tsvetochki” (Little Leaves-Flowers), along with remastered versions of old hits at their Friday concert at Aglomerat. OQJAV’s front-man Vadik Korolyov completely renewed the band since the release of the previous album. Daniel Shake and Katya Pavlova are no longer part of OQJAV since they are busy with their other projects — My and Obe Dve, respectively. Nevertheless, OQJAV still produces their signature indie pop with a bit of jazz and Soviet pop mixed in and memorable lyrics by Korolyov. 3 Kostomarovsky Pereulok, Bldg. 12. Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya. aglomerat.org



On-The-Go Oct. 26 On-The-Go, one of Moscow’s leading English-language indie bands, will play a concert at the new club Moskva, part of the Arma creative cluster this Friday. With four albums under their collective belt, they can be considered veterans of Russia’s indie scene. In addition, they released an acoustic album last year and are working on some new material right now. On-The-Go’s music can be best described as indie-pop with elements of R’n’B that is easy to dance to. 5 Nizhny Susalny Pereulok, Bldg. 25. Metro Kurskaya. clubmoskva.ru



Teona Kontridze & Band Oct. 26 Teona Kontridze is a renowned Georgian-Russian jazz musician. Kontridze is a singer and multi-instrumentalist who plays the piano, drums and guitar. This Friday she will perform with her band at Izvestiya Hall. 5 Pushkin Square. Metro Pushkinskaya. izvestiya-hall.ru



KDiMB Oct. 26 KDiMB is an acronym for the band’s somewhat unwieldy name, Krasnoznamennaya diviziya imeni moey babushki (Red-Banner Division named after my Grandmother). Expect all of KDiMB’s eleven members at their concert on Friday. Hailing from the Moscow suburbs, the members of KDIMB play a mixture of folk, rock and even Afro-pop, sometimes compared to Arcade Fire. This Friday KDiMB will present their latest album “Uvy” (Alas), released earlier this month and named “the best Russian album of the fall” by Meduza. 6 Ulitsa Barklaya, Bldg. 2. Metro Bagrationovskaya. teatrclub.com



'Viktor Pivovarov: Moscow Album' Until Feb. 3, 2019 The Multimedia Art Museum Moscow (MAMM) just opened a new exhibition of Viktor Pivovarov, the largest since his anniversary retrospective at the Garage and Pushkin Museums in 2016. Viktor Pivovarov was born in Moscow in 1937 but in 1982 moved to Prague, where he has lived and worked ever since. He’s considered one of the key members of the conceptualist movement along with Erik Bulatov, Ilya Kabakov, and Andrey Monastyrsky. The MAMM exhibition includes the artist’s new series of paintings “Moscow, Moscow!” made just last year, as well as his acclaimed series “Dramatis Personae” painted in 1996. But don’t miss the little-known series “If” (1995) and “Florence” (2005–2010). 16 Ulitsa Ostozhenka. Metro Kropotkinskaya. mamm-mdf.ru

