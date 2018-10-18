What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Oct. 18-21

Andreas Gursky's "Chicago Board of Trade II" at MAMM Andreas Gursky, Buld-Kunst, PAO, 2018

Pharaoh Oct. 20 Pharaoh started from underground rap in “Yung Russia,” a grass-roots association of young hip-hop artists that existed in 2015-2016. Today he can easily sell out a stadium-sized concert hall. “Diko, naprimer” ("It’s Outrageous, For Example") became one of the biggest hits of 2017 after it got spoofed by Russia’s number one late night TV show, “Evening Urgant.” Pharaoh released a new album entitled “PHUNERAL” in August and will present at his show at Adrenaline Stadium. Expect it to be packed. 80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. adrenaline-stadium.ru



Synecdoche Montauk Oct. 20 Savva Rozanov, aka Synecdoche Montauk, is one of the biggest names on Moscow’s indie electronic music scene. His music can be best described as a mix of new R&B, folk and pop. Synecdoche Montauk released his latest album MMXVII in 2017 and a follow-up is expected this year. At his concert at the St. Andrew's Anglican Church he’ll play new, acoustic versions of his well-known songs, as well as some of the new material. 8 Voznesensky pereulok. Metro Okhotny Ryad. radario.ru/events/297617



Thomas Mraz Oct. 21 Thomas Mraz, not to be confused with American pop-rock singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, is an R’n’B musician from Ufa, the Republic of Bashkortostan. He plays alternative R’n’B and has been compared to Frank Ocean. He recently signed on with Booking Machine, a new label run by Oxxxymiron, one of Russia’s most prominent rap artists, and a new album is expected to come out this year. 11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com



Lambada Market Oct. 20-21 Lambada, an upscale monthly flea market, will be held in the courtyard of the Museum of Moscow this time. The organizers promise vintage and new designer clothing, antiques, great food and even live music performances. 2 Zubovsky Bulvar. Metro Park Kultury. lmbd.ru



Fabulous Lambada flea market vk.com/lambadamarket

Jim Dine and Zabludowicz Collection at MAMM Until Nov. 11 Two great exhibitions are currently on view at the Multimedia Art Museum Moscow (MAMM). One is a collection of masterpieces by Jim Dine, a world-renowned American pop artist known for using everyday objects in his works. The exhibition is on loan from Centre Pompidou, which recently received 28 works by Jim Dine selected by the artist himself. You can see some of Dine’s masterpieces, like “Stephen Hands’ Path” and “Putney Winter Heart No. 9,” as well as later works. The other exhibition at MAMM worth checking out is “You Are Looking at Something That Never Occurred” ̶ a selection of works by some of the 20th century greatest photo artists from the famous Zabludowicz Collection. Among the 14 artists presented are such luminaries as Cindy Sherman, Andreas Gursky, Richard Prince, and Christopher Williams. 16 Ulitsa Ostozhenka. Metro Kropotkinskaya. www.mamm-mdf.ru



Jim Dine's "Stephen Hands' Path" Courtesy of MAMM