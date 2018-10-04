What's On This Weekend in Moscow
Oct. 4-7
A set that is part of the Moscow Gastronomic Festival
Castle Dish
Desiigner
Oct. 4
Desiigner, a young rapper from Brooklyn, New York, is coming to Moscow’s Glavclub. He got famous thanks to Kanye West, who used Desiigner’s song “Panda” in his album “The Life of Pablo.” Then the original “Panda” became immensely popular with almost 300 million views on YouTube. Desiigner signed with Kanye’s label, and although he has yet to release his debut album, he’s already touring the world.
11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com
The Man from Podolsk / Seryozha Is Very Stupid
Oct. 5-6
Dmitry Danilov is an author known for noticing the mundane details and turning them into something unexpected. “The Man from Podolsk,” his first play, directed by late Mikhail Ugarov of Teatr.doc, received a Golden Mask, the highest theater award in Russia. Praktika, one of Moscow’s most experimental theaters, decided to do their own version of “The Man from Podolsk” and combine it with another play by Danilov, “Seryozha Is Very Stupid.” An ordinary visit by delivery service turns into an event of cosmic proportions, while the young man from Podolsk, a Moscow suburb, is detained so that he can be educated about the history of his hometown. Despite the plots’ absurdity, on Praktika’s stage Danilov’s plays seem quite plausible.
30 Bolshoi Kozikhinsky Pereulok. Metro Mayakovskaya. praktikatheatre.ru
Auktyon
Oct. 6
The St. Petersburg band Auktyon has been playing together for forty years. At their Saturday gig at 16 Tons club these alternative rock veterans will play all of their greatest hits, as well as more recent material from their latest album “Na Solntse” (In the Sun), which was released in 2016.
6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda.www.16tons.ru
Amfest
Until Oct. 31
Amfest, the American film festival, organized by the Cool Connections agency with the support of the U.S. Embassy, has been around for more than a decade. Amfest combines films that were never shown in Russia with some retrospectives. This year Amfest will be held for an entire month with a film almost every day. They films, which will be shown at the KARO 11 Oktyabr theater, are all shown in English with Russian subtitles. Among this year’s highlights are “Nancy,” “Puzzle,” “Juliet, Naked” and “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.” For complete schedule, please see the festival’s site.
24 Ulitsa Novy Arbat. Metro Arbatskaya. karofilm.ru
Courtesy of Juliet, Naked
Moscow Gastronomic Festival
Until Oct. 31
The Moscow Gastronomic Festival unites the 115 best restaurants in the city (yes, there are that many) who all have to dream up a tasting menu or a special dish at fixed price of 1,900 rubles. Among the participating restaurants are White Rabbit (#15 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2018), Severyane, Selfie, Buro TSUM, Beluga and Remy Kitchen & Bakery. After visiting the restaurant you can vote for it on the festival’s site. Find out more about the participants and special offers here.