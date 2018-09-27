What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Sept. 28 - Oct. 1

Fragment of the screen "Flowers and Birds. Spring and Autumn" by Mori Tetsudazan (1775-1841) Courtesy of Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

SBPCh Sept. 29 SBPCh stands for Samoye Bolshoye Prostoye Chislo (Largest Prime Number) and it’s a popular indie band from St. Petersburg. Last March they released their latest album “My ne spali, my snilis” (“We didn’t sleep, we were dreamed about”), which was lauded by critics. SBPCh now has a regular second singer - Zhenya Borzykh, who makes quite a duo with the band’s front-man Kirill Ivanov. At their Saturday concert at Glavklub expect a lot of new songs from the new album along with old hits. 11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com

Luch Sept. 30 The second edition of the daytime rave party “Luch” (Ray) will take place at Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art this Sunday. The headliner is world renowned DJ from Germany Marcel Dettmann, denizen of the famous Berlin club Berghain and founder of the record label MDR. Dettmann will be joined by Moscow’s best, including Nikita Zabelin, Unbroken Dub, and Poima. 1 4th Syromyatnichesky Pereulok, Bldg. 6. Metro Kurskaya. winzavod.ru



Jack White Oct. 1 Jack White is probably one of the best known rock musicians today. He started as one half of the duo White Stripes and soon after founded another band, The Raconteurs. White penned one of the most recognizable rock tunes today, “Seven Nation Army,” as well as "Another Way To Die" — the theme song for the Bond film “Quantum of Solace.” These days White performs solo, and last March he released his third album entitled “Boarding House Reach.” His concert at Adrenaline Stadium is part of the tour to support it. 80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. adrenaline-stadium.ru



MIEFF All weekend MIEFF is the Moscow International Experimental Film Festival, which is being held by the Electrotheater Stanislavsky this week. Established in 2016, MIEFF is an international showcase of both up-and-coming and experienced filmmakers. Apart from the main competition program, which is divided into eight parts, there are special viewings of experimental films, including the virtual reality film “The Deserted” by Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-Liang, which received an award at the Venice film festival. That will be shown at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art. See the full schedule for details. 23 Tverskaya Ulitsa. Metro Tverskaya. en.mieff.com

Masterpieces of Edo All weekend One of the most anticipated exhibitions this fall, “Masterpieces of Edo: Paintings and Prints,” is one of the highlights of the Russian-Japanese Bilateral Year. A collaboration with Tokyo National Museum and the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts, it presents more than 130 paintings over two separate sessions in Sept. and Oct.. The reason for dividing the exhibition in two is that the paintings on silk and paper are very fragile and can’t be exhibited for a long time. The first session finishes this weekend, so you’d better hurry up if you don’t want to miss artworks with the status of “National Treasure.” The second session will open next week, on Oct. 3. 12 Ulitsa Volkhonka. Metro Kropotkinskaya. pushkinmuseum.art



Masterpieces of Edo at the Pushkin Museum. Yulia Maiorova / Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts

Transformers All weekend Transformers is a festival taking place this weekend at the new creative cluster in Tula: Oktava (Octave). The cluster is located at the still functioning microphone factory of the same name, which counts Bono, Marylin Manson and Thom York among its clients. Opened last spring, Oktava houses the first in Russia Museum of Industrial Machines, as well as an exhibition space and cafes. The Transformers festival is a good reason to go to Tula and see Oktava, as well as attend some of the public lectures on urban planning, new media or a concert. The music line-up for the weekend includes up-and-coming rapper Feduk and Aigel, an electronic hip-hop duet from Tatarstan. See the full schedule for details. 24 Ulitsa Kaminskogo, Tula. fest.oktavaklaster.ru/

