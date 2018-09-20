What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Sept. 21 - 23

Promenade in a Provincial Town, Mikhail Larionov, circa 1909 Courtesy of the Tretyakov Gallery

Kasta Sept. 21 Kasta, pioneers of Russian hip hop from Rostov-on-Don, released their first new album in nine years in 2017 after pursuing solo careers. The highly acclaimed album entitled “Chetyrekhglavy Oryot” (The Four-Headed Figure Screams") is marked by their trademark irony along with political undertones. Their concert at Mumy Troll Bar will be a mix of songs from “Chetyrekhglavy Oryot” and their older hits and, hopefully, some new material. 7 Tverskaya Ulitsa. Metro Okhotny Ryad. mumiytrollbar.com



The ART FILM FESTIVAL All Weekend The second edition of the film festival organized by the ART Newspaper Russia will take place this weekend at the Garage Museum, the Tretyakov Gallery cinema hall, Pioneer, and the Multimedia Art Museum (MAMM). Highlights include “Mapplethorpe,” a brand-new film about photographer Robert Mapplethorpe and his role in chronicling the bohemian life of New York in 1970s/1980s; “Oscar” devoted to the 90th anniversary of Russian-French artist Oscar Rabin; and “The Greenaway Alphabet” - a film about painter and filmmaker Peter Greenaway directed by his wife Saskia Boddeke. Detailed schedule here.

My Sept. 23 My (We) is the latest project of Daniil Shaykhinurov, aka Daniel Shake, who in the past had been a member of bands like Obe Dve, OQJAV and La Vtornik. My is a collaboration between Shake and Eva Krauze, who currently resides in Israel. Last spring My released their debut full length album “Blizhe” (Closer), which propelled them into the major leagues of Russian indie pop music. 11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com



Pokras Lampas Until Sept. 27 Pokras Lampas, one of the most prominent street artists in today’s Russia, has turned the New Manege exhibition hall into his own studio. Pokras is a practitioner of style called calligraffiti - a cross between calligraphy and graffiti. One of his most notable works in Moscow is inside the overpass between the Atrium shopping mall and Kursky railway station. He’s also worked on murals outside of Russia, including Rome and London. Lampas is at the New Manege every day, working on several installations and paintings simultaneously. Admission is free. 3 Georgievsky Pereulok, Bldg. 3.Metro Okhotny Ryad. moscowmanege.ru



Pokras Lampas at work. Courtesy of Moscow Manege

Shepard Fairey Until Nov. 4 Shepard Fairey is one of the world’s best known street artists, the man behind the famous “Hope” poster, which featured prominently in Barack Obama’s presidential campaign, and one of the main protagonists in Banksy’s award winning documentary “Exit Through the Gift Shop.” His art has been greatly influenced by Russian avant-garde, punk music and DIY culture, as well as pop art. Fairey also has his own clothing line “Obey” after one of his most iconic graffiti. Part of the Artmossphere biennale of street art, Fairey’s exhibition at MMOMA features works made over his 25-year career. 10 Gogolevsky Bulvar. Metro Kropotkinskaya. www.mmoma.ru



Golden Future, 2018 Courtesy of MMOMA