What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Sept. 14-16

The Dawns Here Are Quiet Sept. 14-15 China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) willshow its opera production based on “The Dawns Here Are Quiet,” a popular Soviet novel written by Boris Vasilyev. The novel was adapted into a Oscar-nominated film in the 1970s. The Moscow premiere of this World War II-themed production will fittingly take place at the Central Academic Theater of the Russian Army.The music for the opera was written by Tang Jianping, a famous Chinese composer, and the director is Wang Xiaoying. The premiere is part of the Chinese Culture Festival in Russia. 2 Suvorovskaya Ploshchad. Metro Dostoyevskaya. teatrarmii.ru

Jager Music Awards Launch Party Sept. 14 To celebrate its fifth anniversary, the Jagermeister Music Awards (JIA) is throwing a party on Friday at Pluton, the latest “in” place for alternative and electronic music. In just five years JIA managed to become the main barometer of independent music in Russia. In the evening, there will be public talks and Q&A sessions with Moscow’s leading experts on independent music, festivals, blogging and clubbing. After that, the real party will start, featuring one of the most popular Russian house bands, Cream Soda, and Dengue Dengue Dengue - experimental DJs from Peru -- as well as Sputnik, Xio, and Rust Lee. 11 Nizhnyaya Syromyztnicheskaya Ulitsa. Metro Kurskaya. Register advance here.

Strelka Summer Closing Party Sept.14 The Strelka Summer Closing party has always been one of the “must be there” fall events in Moscow. The legendary party will take place at Strelka’s open courtyard on Friday night, and this year’s headliner is Naples/Berlin duo Nu Guinea, which released one of the most successful dance albums this summer - Nuova Napoli. The album combines traditions of Neapolitan jazz-funk with boogie and disco. 14 Bersenevskaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 5. Metro Polyanka, Kropotkinskaya. facebook.com/barstrelka/



Red Bull Music Festival

Sept. 14-16 A three-day music festival is the first Moscow event organized by the Red Bull Music Academy, which is serves as a springboard for young musicians and a talent-scouting agency. The festival will take place at Arma nightclub located at the former factory of the same name. The lineup features Larry Heard, aka Mr. Fingers, one of the pioneers of Chicago house music, a collaboration between Japanese electronic musician Sapphire Slows and Russian experimental artist Maria Teriaeva, as well as a tribute to Yury Chernavsky, one of the first Soviet electronic musicians, author of the famous “Bananan” song from the cult film “Assa.” 5 Nizhny Susalny Pereulok. Metro Kurskaya. msk.redbullmusicfestival.com/



Obedineniye Contemporary Art Festival Sept. 15 The one-day contemporary art festival Obedineniye (Union) will take place at Vernissage, a new creative cluster located between the eponymous souvenir/flea market and the pseudo-historical complex of the Izmailovsky Kremlin. The Obedineniye festival will bring together young artists, architects and musicians. Organizers promise an art market, public lectures, exhibitions, performances and live music. New graffiti will be painted especially for the festival, and you can watch the process as it unfolds. At the same time you will be able to check out the Craft Fair at the Izmailovsky Kremlin, which will be devoted to the Silk Road this year. 73Zh Izmaylovskoye Shosse. Metro Partizanskaya. www.vrnssg.ru

