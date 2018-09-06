What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Sept. 6-9

The artist Sepe at work. Marta Paknite / Artmosshere

Artmossphere Until Oct. 14 The third edition of Artmossphere, the Moscow Street Art Biennale, has finally arrived. The biennale’s main project, entitled “OFFLINE,” opened last week in the basement of the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art. More than forty artists are taking part in the Biennale, among them leading Russian artists like Misha Most, ZIP-group and Anatoly Akue, as well as foreign luminaries, including Martha Cooper and Lucy McLauchlan. 1 4th Syromyatnichesky Pereulok, Bldg. 6. Metro Kurskaya. winzavod.ru

Ibibio Sound Machine Sept. 7 Ibibio Sound Machine is a band from London, playing a mix of Afro funk and electronic music. Last year Ibibio Sound Machine released their debut, critically acclaimed album entitled “Uyai,” and their concert at 16 Tons is part of the tour to support it. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda. www.16tons.ru



Cosmoscow Art Fair Sept. 7-9 Cosmoscow – Moscow's only international art fair— will once again take place at Gostiny Dvor, the capital's old trading arcade. For three days art lovers from all over the world will bargain over some of the best Russian and international contemporary art. Cosmoscow 2018 will feature more than 70 Russian and international galleries, various carefully curated exhibitions and public talks, as well as a performance program. Check the web-site for detailed schedule. 4 Ulitsa Ilyinka. Metro Ploshchad Revolyutsii. cosmoscow.com

Jack X Sila Sept. 8 Powerhouse, one of the best bars in Moscow, is winding up its season of "Jack X Sila" courtyard parties with a bang this Saturday. The agenda includes “Secret Walls” — a live contest of street artists and a rare live performance by a freak-pop band Poyehali (whichthey transliterate as POEXXXALI). Poyehali are famous for putting on shows dressed as vampires. 7/4 GoncharnayaUlitsa. Metro Taganskaya. facebook.com/powerhousemoscow



Arseny Krestitel Sept. 8 Arseny Krestitel ("Arseny the Baptist”) is the latest project of Arseny Morozov. Morozov is best known for his other band, Sonic Death, which plays a cross between garage rock and post-punk. With Arseny Krestitel he returns to the earlier sound that his first band, Padla Bear Outfit, was famous for: ironic indie-rock with a touch of dream pop. This Saturday's concert at 16 Tons will be the first live performance for Arseny Krestitel, whose members come both from Sonic Death and Padla Bear Outfit. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda. www.16tons.ru



The Candidate Sept. 9 “The Candidate” is a unique show by the Impresario theater company that will take place right on the mayoral elections day at the Experience Space by Cinzano on the seventh floor of Tsvetnoi department store. Set up like a TV talk show, each viewer gets a remote control to vote for one of the five candidates on stage when prompted by the host. The viewers will decide the outcome of the mock elections themselves, with just one candidate remaining on the stage by the end of the performance. The stage is set, as they say, but the emotions and passions of the viewers and candidates are quite real. 15 Tsvetnoi Bulvar. Metro Tsvetnoi Bulvar. http://wowwowwow.ru/candidate/



Vote for your candidate in a very interactive theater. Courtesy of Impressario Theater