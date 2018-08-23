What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Aug. 23 - 26

Relax at Izmailovo. Courtesy of Vernissage

Goodbye Summer Party Aug.24 Vernissage is a creative cluster that opened its doors this summer between the giant open-air market and a pseudo-historical complex Izmailovsky Kremlin, the first attempt to gentrify this touristy space. The main draw of Vernissage is the flea market style store Svalka.me, which has changed quite a few locations before. Vernissage will be hosting a grand sendoff to summer this Friday, with several DJs, burgers and craft beer. 73Zh Izmailovskoye Shosse. Metro Partizanska. http://www.vrnssg.ru/



Booking Machine Festival Aug. 25 Booking Machine is a record label founded by Oxxxymiron, one of the most popular Russian rappers. This weekend it’s launching a new festival at the Kolomenskoye park, a former royal estate. In addition to Oxxxymiron, the line-up includes Thomas Mraz, who plays alternative R’n’B and has been compared to the Weeknd and Frank Ocean; another neo-Rʼn'B singer Souloud; and other Booking Machine musicians. The festival’s foreign headliners are the heroes of the new American rap, Lil Xan and Lil Gnar. 39 Prospekt Andropova. Metro Kolomenskoye. bmfest.com



Cinema Night Aug. 25 Cinema Night is a continuation of a popular series of “nights” that started with Museum Night and then expanded to Music Night, Art Night and, finally, Cinema Night. This year’s edition is curated by one of the best known cinema critics, Anton Dolin, and the main venue is Zaryadye Park, where an award will be given to the movie that best conveys the spirit of the city of Moscow. The finalists have been selected by popular vote and the winning film, chosen by a respected jury, will be shown at Zaryadye. “The Young Lady and the Hooligan,” a 1918 silent movie written by and starting Russia’s most famous futurist poet Vladimir Mayakovsky, will be shown as well, accompanied by a live performance of Nikola Melnikov, a neo-academic composer and musician. Previews of festival hits, both Russian and international, will be shown all around the city. For details please see the Cinema Night site.



Poet Vladimir Mayakovsky in the 1918 film "The Young Lady and the Hooligan." YouTube

Season Until Sept. 2 Summer is the time of restaurant festivals in Moscow. “Season” is the latest one, which will take place over the next two weeks at seventy (!) participating restaurants. “Season” is all about seasonal products and seasonal menus: a trend that only recently became popular at Moscow restaurants. LavkaLavka restaurant, one of the pioneers of farm-to-table philosophy in Russia, has come up with an exclusive set of five dishes, while Twins Garden, which recently was ranked #72 in “The World’s Best Restaurants” rating, presents several dishes made from vegetables from their own farm. Find out more about the participants and special offers on the Season Festival web-site.

