What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Aug. 16 - 20

Daniel Avery performs at the Signal Festival this weekend. Courtesy of Signal

Signal Aug.16-19 Signal is a four-day electronic music festival held in Nikola-Lenivets, a unique natural and land art park, 200 kilometers from Moscow. You’ll be able to see live performances, DJ sets, and concerts by world-renowned artists, including Radioslave, Tommy Four Seven, Myn, Robert Lippok, and Abdulla Rashim. They’ll be performing on four stages – the high-tech main stage, the concert Meadow stage and the Mobius and Prizma dance floors. Apart from music, there will be light installations by Sila Sveta, as well as media installations by Loop and Sinestesia. Nikola-Lenivets, Kaluga region. See the Signal 2018 site for tickets and more information.

Banksy Friday Aug. 17 Curious about all the fuss over the first solo Banksy exhibition in Russia at TsDKh (Central House of Artists)? Come see it today and then watch the latest documentary about the enigmatic British street artist. The film, entitled “The Man Who Stole Banksy,” just came out this year and tells the story of Banksy’s work in Palestine. It will be shown in English with Russian subtitles. A discussion will follow, with some of the most prominent street artists in today’s Russia: Pokras Lampas and Misha Most. Snacks will be provided. 10 Krymsky Val. Metro Oktyabrskaya, Park Kultury. For tickets and more information, see the site.



Banksy. Courtesy of Central House of Artists.

Antoha MC Aug. 18 Antoha MC will perform an open air concert as part of the Muzeon park summer series. Antoha MC is a one-man act, rapping and playing the trumpet, and his music can be best described as a blend of hip-hop, synth-pop and reggae. Antoha MC sounds in turns like the legendary band Kino and a reggae band from the 1980s. 2 Krymsky Val. Metro Oktyabrskaya, Park Kultury. park-gorkogo.com



Sevdaliza Aug. 20 Garage Museum of Contemporary Art continues to bring the most cutting-edge international music acts to Moscow. On Monday the third season of the Mosaic Music series will complete with a concert of Sevdaliza - a Netherlands-based singer specializing in electronic art pop with an Iranian vibe. She released her debut album “ISON” last year to widespread critical acclaim. 9 Krymsky Val. Metro Oktyabrskaya. garagemca.org



Tretyakov Gallery: An Other Edition Until Aug. 26 The Tretyakov Gallery and the Strelka Institute have organized an experimental exhibition within the permanent collection of 20th century art at the New Tretyakov Gallery. There’s a special route through the existing displays marked by yellow stickers on the floor with comments by well-known Moscow cultural figures. Come and find out what’s the favorite painting of celebrity designer Gosha Rubchinsky or contemporary artist Irina Korina, and read their thoughts about them. Other participants include journalist Yuri Saprykin, documentary filmmaker Marina Razbezhkina, poet Lev Rubinstein, architect Grigory Revzin, and artists Yuri Palmin and Arseny Zhilyaev. 10 Krymsky Val Metro Oktyabrskaya. www.tretyakovgallery.ru

