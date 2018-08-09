What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Aug. 9 - 12

Yabusame at the Hippodrome Courtesy of Embassy of Japan

Die Antwoord Aug.10 Die Antwoord is a white electronic rap act from South Africa that performs in a mix of English and Afrikaans. Known for lively performances, they call their style “zef,” which is an Afrikaans word for “common” and used to identify white lower middle class people. Die Antwoord is expected to release their new album, “27” sometime this year, so expect a lot of new material at their Adrenaline Stadium concert. 80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. adrenaline-stadium.ru



Therr Maitz Aug. 10 Anton Belyaev might have been only a semi-finalist in “Golos,” the Russian version of American show “The Voice,” but as a result his band Therr Maitz, a little-known indie-pop band, turned into a national phenomenon that can pack one of the largest concert halls in Moscow, Adrenaline Stadium. Expect his old songs, as well as new material, including a cover of a 1990s hit “Letet” (“to fly”), part of the soundtrack to blockbuster ice-skating drama “Ice.” Part of the Summer Sound series, Therr Maitz will perform at an open air space on the grounds of the Flacon Art and Design Center, a former glass-works plant turned into hipster's paradise with lots of design studios, cool boutiques and bars. 36 Ulitsa Bolshaya Novodmitrovskaya. Metro Dmitrovskaya. flacon.ru



Jazz at the palace Aug. 10 “Jazz at the Palace” is a series of jazz concerts organized together with the legendary Soyuz Kompozitorov club that will take place at a truly unique venue. On every Friday evening this month starting from Aug. 10 you will be able to enjoy open air jazz concerts at the Petrovsky Palace. The palace is a neo-gothic red brick masterpiece created by one of Russia’s most brilliant architects, Matvei Kazakov during the reign of Catherine the Great. August 10’s performer will be Ivan Smirnov, a well-known composer and a virtuoso guitar player. 40 Leningradsky Prospekt. Metro Dinamo. https://www.concert.ru/Event?ActionID=80897



Inside the Rostov Kremlin Wikicommons

Medieval culture festival in Rostov Aug. 10-12 An eighth edition of this international festival will once again take place within the walls of the Rostov Kremlin, sometimes called “the pearl in the Golden Ring” - Russia’s best known tourist route, a string of small but historically important cities northeast of Moscow. The Medieval Culture Festival’s program includes workshops, lectures, exhibitions and concerts. You’ll be able to hear Georgian folk choir Mdzlevari, a concert of the famous Rostov church bells, as well as opera by Moscow’s Novaya Opera company. You can reach Rostov in less than three hours by taking a direct train from Yaroslavsky station. Rostov, Yaroslavskaya oblast. www.rostmuseum.ru



Synecdoche Montauk Aug. 11 Savva Rozanov, aka Synecdoche Montauk, one of the biggest names on Moscow’s indie electronic music scene, will play in the backyard of Nike’s flagship store on Ulitsa Kuznetsky Most. His music can be best described as a mix of new R&B, folk and pop. Synecdoche Montauk released his latest album “MMXVII” in 2017 and a follow-up is expected this year. Hopefully, he’ll play some of the new songs. 14 Kuznetsky Most. Metro Kuznetsky Most. www.facebook.com/events/628983920821395/



Intended for Listening Aug. 11 “Intended for Listening” is a low-key alternative music festival that will take place within the confines of one of the exhibitions at the Museum of Moscow. The exhibition, entitled “Youth Uniforms” is devoted to young people’s subcultures that thrived in perestroika era Moscow in 1980s. The line-up of the festival includes dozens of musicians, including DJ Dan, Dima Korablyov, Aga, Vot-Vot, and many more names you’ve never heard of. It can’t get more alternative than this. 2 Zubovsky Bulvar. Metro Park Kultury. www.mosmuseum.ru

Not your grandmother's history museum. Courtesy of Museum of Moscow