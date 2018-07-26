What's On This Weekend in Moscow

July 26 - 29

One of delights that awaits you at this year's summer gastronomic festival. Courtesy of Moscow Summer Restaurant Week

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds July 27 The last time Nick Cave and his band The Bad Seeds played in Moscow was just three years ago. This summer they will play at the Adrenaline Stadium as part of their tour to promote Cave’s latest album “Skeleton Tree,” which he wrote in the aftermath of his son’s tragic death. 80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. adrenaline-stadium.ru



“Profile” at Strelka Film Festival July 27 One of the highlights of Strelka Film Festival this year is “Profile” by Timur Bekmabetov, which won the Panorama Audience Award at the last Berlinale. “Profile” is a thriller filmed in “screen life” mode, which means the whole movie takes place on a computer screen. The plot revolves around the true story of a journalist conducting an undercover investigation into ISIS recruitment. “Profile” will be shown in English with no subtitles. 14 Bersenevskaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 5. Metro Kropotkinskaya. strelka.com



Archstoyanie July 27-29 The Archstoyanie Festival has been taking place near the village of Nikola-Lenivets in the Kaluga region, 200 kilometers southwest of Moscow, for more than a decade. The theme of the 13th edition of this land art festival is “Build Together.” Founded by Nikolai Polissky, one of the leading land artists in Russia, Archstoyanie showcases the latest achievements in architecture and land art. This year’s headliner is Alexander Brodsky, famous for his “paper architecture,” who will present a new object: a villa built out of concrete fence elements. There will be an extensive theater/performance art program and a music program curated by Leveldva, a popular Moscow club with its own record label, headlined by French Brazilian musician Xique-Xique. Nikola-Lenivets, Kaluga region. www.stoyanie.com



Waterlitz July 27-29 The Vdokhnoveniye (Inspiration) theater festival at VDNKh Park continues. This weekend the headliner is “Waterlitz” by French theater Générik Vapeur. The performance will take place at Ploshchad Promyshlennosti (Industry Square) every night at 9.30 p.m., and the entrance is free. Production is centered around a 19-meter high construction made up of shipping containers that will come alive. 119 Prospekt Mira. Metro VDNKh. vdohnovenie.vdnh.ru



Afisha Picnic pre-party July 28 The traditional Afisha Picnic pre-party will take place in one of Moscow ’s favorite summer courtyards — NOOR bar. Come and dance to the tunesplayed by some of the best known Moscow DJs, including Schedrin, Chagin and Digidon as you wonder why a picnic music festival has a pre-picnic mini-music festival. 20/12 UlitsaTverskaya, Bldg. 1 Metro Mayakovskaya. www.noorbar.com

SunSay July 28 SunSay is one half of the cult Ukrainian duo 5’nizza, Andrei Zaporozhets. Despite several recent reunion concerts and a couple of new songs, both members of the duo continue their solo careers. SunSay’s music is a mix of soul, reggae and hip-hop, in Russian and Ukrainian, with some English, too. SunSay’s latest album was released in 2016, so expect some new material at his Saturday concert at 16 Tons. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro 1905 Goda. www.16tons.ru



Moscow Restaurant Week Until August 5 Another edition of Moscow Restaurant Week launched this week. This time the theme is steak tartare and its numerous varieties. With 100 restaurants participating and 400 different tartares on offer, there's enough choice both for those of carnivorous inclination and vegetarians. Find out more about the participants and special offers on the Moscow Restaurant Week web site.



Flower Jam walking tours July 27 - Aug 26 At the end of August the city is going to celebrate a festival of landscape design called Flower Jam. But to get you in the mood, 50 free walking tours have been added to the already packed schedule of free city excursion offerings. These take a couple of hours and tour some of Moscow's prettiest parks. Some you might know, like Hermitage Garden, but some might be new to you, like Festival Park in the north of the city. The tours are in Russian. They are free - just register on the site. The first ones are already booked, but there are plenty of spaces open starting next week.