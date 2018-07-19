What's On this Weekend in Moscow

July 19 - 22

How do they do that? Come to the "Inspiration" festival at VDNKh Park and find out. Ksenia Marinnkikova / VDNH

Kasta July 20 Kasta, pioneers of Russian hip hop from Rostov-on-Don, released their first new album in nine years in 2017 after pursuing solo careers. Kasta's new songs are marked by their trademark irony, as well as political undertones. Highly acclaimed by critics and fans alike, the album put Kasta back in the major leagues, so expect Park Muzeon to be packed this Friday. 2 Krymsky Val. Metro Oktyabrskaya, Park Kultury. ponominalu.ru/event/kasta



Vdokhnoveniye From July 20 Vdokhnoveniye (Inspiration) is a new summer theater festival that will take place at VDNKh Park. The festival is curated by Roman Dolzhansky, deputy art director of the Theater of Nations and co-director of the New European Theater (NET) festival. One of the highlights is “Situation Rooms,” a production by the German company Rimini Protokoll, known for their immersive experiences. “Situation Rooms” is a “multiplayer video piece" that explores gun violence and today's conflicts around the globe. 119 Prospekt Mira. Metro VDNKh. vdohnovenie.vdnh.ru



Forma July 21 Forma (Form) is an annual art festival with live music and theater performances, and contemporary art. Its seventh edition will be held at the Trekhgornaya Manufaktura, a former industrial space turned into a hip cultural and social center. Musical line-up includes Kawabata Makoto from Japan, a founding member of the band Acid Mothers Temple, the Australian Donny Benet, who plays what might be called “postmodern disco,” and prominent electronic musician Laurel Halo, an American living in Berlin who releases music on the famous Hyperdub label. 15/5 Ulitsa Rochdelskaya. Metro 1905 Goda. formafestival.ru



Ahmad Tea Festival July 21 The eighth annual Ahmad Tea festival will be held on the embankment of the Muzeon Park, where this festival seems to have found a permanent home. This year’s headliner is the Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro, which regularly tops the charts in Britain. Another musician of note is the English singer Miles Kane, a regular guest in Moscow, known for being co-leader of The Last Shadow Puppets along with Alex Turner from Arctic Monkeys and a former member of indie rock band The Rascals. British alternative rock group Wolf Alice is also part of the line-up, as well as Circa Waves and Sundara Karma 2 Krymsky Val. Metro Oktyabrskaya. ahmadteafest.ru



Gazgolder Live July 21 Gazgolder, a club owned by Russia's #1 rapper, Basta, will host its own mini-festival this Saturday. The musicians are all signed on Basta's label, which is named, you guessed it, Gazgolder, and some of them are already superstars in their own right. Apart from Basta himself, the line-up includes Skriptonit, who has quite a following, as well as relative newcomers T-Fest and Matrang. 5 Nizhny Susalny Pereulok, Bldg. 6. Metro Kurskaya. gazgolder.com

