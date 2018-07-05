What's On This Weekend in Moscow

July 5-8

City and forest dwellers clash in "Les." Courtesy of Meyerhold Center

Les (Forest) July 5 Les (Forest) is part of the program of the Performance Fest at the Meyerhold Center (TsIM). Up-and-coming theater director Dmitry Melkin together with actors from Brusnikin’s Workshop developed a site-specific performance about complex relationship between city dwellers and the forest and its inhabitants. 23 Novoslobodskaya Ulitsa. Metro Mendeleyevskaya.www.meyerhold.ru Olya i Sekretny Zavod July 5 Garage Museum of Contemporary Art launched a series of performances that will take place in a replica of the original dining hall of “Vremena Goda” (Seasons of the Year) restaurant. The restaurant, completely redesigned by Rem Koolhaas, today houses the Garage Museum. Olya i Sekretny Zavod (Olya and the Secret Factory) is a duo of amateur musicians: a curator and a neuroscientist. Popular in the art community, they sing quirky, humorous songs to rather danceable tunes. 9 Krymsky Val, Metro Oktyabrskaya. garagemca.org



Olya and her secret factory. Facebook

A Midsummer Night's Dream July 5-6 “A Midsummer Night's Dream” is the Gogol Center’s production at the heart of the case against its embattled director Kirill Serebrennikov. He’s been accused of embezzling the funds earmarked for staging this popular Shakespeare’s comedy. Serebrennikov faithfully follows Shakespeare’s plot, but transports the action to contemporary Russia: some of the scenes take place at a therapist’s office or a high school prom. There’s also an immersive element to the production as the viewers follow actors from one set to another around the building. 8 Ultisa Kazakova. Metro Kurskaya.en.gogolcenter.com



Two woodland fairies. Courtesy of Gogol Center.

Markscheider Kunst July 6 Markscheider Kunst is a group of Russian ska and reggae musicians hailing from St. Petersburg. They’ve been around since 1992, but they keep churning out new albums, their latest, “Chameleon,” was released in 2016. If you are in a mood for some slow grooving and singing along this Glavklub gig is for you. 11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com



Concret July 6 Heaven Moscow, a rooftop club formerly known as Krysha Mira, is throwing a party for those who love music from the famous Burning Man festival that takes place in Nevada desert every year. The headliner is Italo-Mexican musician Concret, aka Diego Angelico Escobar, member of the Mayan Warrior collaborative project. Other DJs include KMLN (Kameleon) and Holmar, part of the DJ duo Thugfucker. 12 Kutuzovsky Prospekt, Bldg. 3. Metro Kievskaya https://msnd.timepad.ru/event/748517/



Chess & Jazz July 7 Chess & Jazz is a new festival that will take place at the Hermitage Garden in the very heart of the city. It will combine chess workshops and contests with great music. The headliner is Grammy winner CeeLo Green, formerly half of the soul duo Gnarls Barkley. Today he is as a successful solo artist, known for his hit “F*** You!” The rest of the line-up is just as impressive, there’s another Grammy winner, Cory Henry, with his band the Funk Apostles, an underground jazz project from London and two Moscow jazz bands - Secret Atelier and Moscow Ragtime Band. The performances will be interrupted for the Russia-Croatia match, which will be projected on a screen. 3 Ulitsa Karetny Ryad. Metro Pushkinskaya, Trubnaya.chessandjazz.com



Tradition July 7 “Tradition” festival takes place outside of the city, at the Zakharovo estate, where Russia’s most beloved poet, Alexander Pushkin, spent his childhood. Combining book readings, talks, theater and music performances, “Tradition” is a great event if you want to escape the city hustle on the weekend. Zakharovo, 1 hour on a commuter train from Belorusskaya station. traditionfestival.ru

