What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Mirror Suite

June 21

“Mirror Suite” is a concert of unofficial avant-garde music composed in the latter half of the 20th century in the Soviet Union. It’s partof a series of events jointly organized by the AZ Museum, which aims to preserve and promote the legacy of Anatoly Zverev and unofficial artists, and GII (StateInstitute for Art Studies), major cultural scientific institution. The music will be performed by Studiya Novoy Muzyki (New Music Studio) at the famous Mirror Hall of the GII.

5 Kozitsky Pereulok. Metro Chekhovskaya, Pushkinskaya. museum-az.ru/information/events-in/21-iyunya-kontsert-syuita-zerkal

Macbeth

June 21-22

This June Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Academic Music Theater premieres a new version of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera based on Shakespeare's famous play. Macbeth will be directed by the world renowned Kama Ginkas, for whom it will be a first opera in Russia. While trendy directors keep updating classical texts to the modern times, Kama Ginkas will place Shakespeare's plot in prehistoric times.

17 Ulitsa Bolshaya Dmitrovka. Metro Chekhovskaya. stanmus.com

Impressionism in the Avant-Garde

Until September 19

The Museum of Russian Impressionism just launched another potential blockbuster exhibition right on the heels of “The Wives,” a highly successful show about the wives of the greatest Russian painters of the 20th century. The new exhibition’s title is a bit misleading - you won’t see any avant-garde works here, except for reproductions. What you will see are the paintings by such greats as Mikhail Larionov, Kazimir Malevich, Natalia Goncharova, Aristarkh Lentulov, Olga Rozanova and many others before they developed a style that would later become known as Russian avant-garde.

15 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 11. Metro Beloruskaya. www.rusimp.su

Test of Strength

Until September 9

“Test of Strength” is the first “Resident” project at VDNKh,where other museums present some aspect of their collection. Located at the Rabochy i Kolkhoznitsa museum (Worker and a Collective Farm Girl), itself an extraordinary monument by sculptor Vera Mukhina, “Test of Strength” brings to Moscow the masterpieces from the collection of the Yekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts. Yekaterinburg developed as the industrial powerhouse of the Urals and many local artists depicted the everyday life at the steel mills and factories.There are also paintings of local scenes by such renowned artists like Yuri Pimenov and Alexander Labas, as well as representatives of Yekaterinburg non-conformist scene of the 1970/80s, like Misha Brusilovsky. There’s also a section devoted to the famous Nevyansk icons, produced by Old Believers, an ancient branch of Russian Orthodoxy.

Rabochiy i Kolkhoznitsa Pavilion. Metro VDNKh. vdnh.ru