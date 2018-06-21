What's On This Weekend in Moscow
June 21 - 24
Don't miss the "Test of Strength" exhibit when you're at VDNKh Park.
Kirill Smirnov / Courtesy of VDNKh Press Service
Mirror Suite
June 21
“Mirror Suite” is a concert of unofficial avant-garde music composed in the latter half of the 20th century in the Soviet Union. It’s partof a series of events jointly organized by the AZ Museum, which aims to preserve and promote the legacy of Anatoly Zverev and unofficial artists, and GII (StateInstitute for Art Studies), major cultural scientific institution. The music will be performed by Studiya Novoy Muzyki (New Music Studio) at the famous Mirror Hall of the GII.
5 Kozitsky Pereulok. Metro Chekhovskaya, Pushkinskaya. museum-az.ru/information/events-in/21-iyunya-kontsert-syuita-zerkal
Macbeth
June 21-22
This June Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Academic Music Theater premieres a new version of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera based on Shakespeare's famous play. Macbeth will be directed by the world renowned Kama Ginkas, for whom it will be a first opera in Russia. While trendy directors keep updating classical texts to the modern times, Kama Ginkas will place Shakespeare's plot in prehistoric times.
17 Ulitsa Bolshaya Dmitrovka. Metro Chekhovskaya. stanmus.com
Impressionism in the Avant-Garde
Until September 19
The Museum of Russian Impressionism just launched another potential blockbuster exhibition right on the heels of “The Wives,” a highly successful show about the wives of the greatest Russian painters of the 20th century. The new exhibition’s title is a bit misleading - you won’t see any avant-garde works here, except for reproductions. What you will see are the paintings by such greats as Mikhail Larionov, Kazimir Malevich, Natalia Goncharova, Aristarkh Lentulov, Olga Rozanova and many others before they developed a style that would later become known as Russian avant-garde.
15 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 11. Metro Beloruskaya. www.rusimp.su
Test of Strength
Until September 9
“Test of Strength” is the first “Resident” project at VDNKh,where other museums present some aspect of their collection. Located at the Rabochy i Kolkhoznitsa museum (Worker and a Collective Farm Girl), itself an extraordinary monument by sculptor Vera Mukhina, “Test of Strength” brings to Moscow the masterpieces from the collection of the Yekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts. Yekaterinburg developed as the industrial powerhouse of the Urals and many local artists depicted the everyday life at the steel mills and factories.There are also paintings of local scenes by such renowned artists like Yuri Pimenov and Alexander Labas, as well as representatives of Yekaterinburg non-conformist scene of the 1970/80s, like Misha Brusilovsky. There’s also a section devoted to the famous Nevyansk icons, produced by Old Believers, an ancient branch of Russian Orthodoxy.
Rabochiy i Kolkhoznitsa Pavilion. Metro VDNKh. vdnh.ru
Enjoy "Pushkin's Fairy Tales" by Robert Wilson.
Courtesy Theater of Nations
Pushkin’s Fairy Tales by Robert Wilson
June 22-24
Renowned theater director and visual artist Robert Wilson interprets Pushkin in his production at the Theater of Nations. The performance is based on five best-known fairy tales by Alexander Pushkin, Russia's first and finest poet, including “The Tale of Tsar Saltan” and “The Tale of the Fisherman and the Fish,” as well as excerpts from “Ruslan and Lyudmila” poem. CocoRosie, an American duo and pioneers of "freak folk," wrote the music for "Pushkin's Fairy Tales" and that's half of its success. Another half is the incredible visual imagery Wilson created after extensive research of Russian culture and traditions. Yevgeny Mironov, the theater's artistic director, plays the storyteller, aka Pushkin, in what is one of his most memorable performances.
3 Petrovsky pereulok. Metro Chekhovskaya, Pushkinskaya. theatreofnations.ru
The Sinking of the Titanic
June 22
Gavin Bryars’ “The Sinking of the Titanic” will be performed by KYMATIC at MMOMA’s Petrovka branch. Composed in 1969, the piece kept changing as Gavin Bryars tried to incorporate the latest research about the Titanic into it. He added fragments of the music that had been performed on the liner, interviews with survivors and Morse code signals. The final piece sounds like contemporary ambient music even though it was written long before such term existed. KYMATIC is a Moscow-based ensemble, performing classical and experimental music.
25 Ulitsa Petrovka.Metro Pushkinskaya, Chekhovskaya. mmoma.ru
Friends' BBQ at Powerhouse
June 23
This Saturday Powerhouse Moscow will hold its traditional weekend barbecue in the courtyard. A live program will feature performances by Liza Gromova, a newcomer known best for her collaborations with indie pop band Malbek & Suzanna and post-punk rockers Kazuskoma. There will also be several DJ sets.
7/4 GoncharnayaUlitsa. Metro Taganskaya. www.facebook.com/powerhousemoscow/