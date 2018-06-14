What's On This Weekend in Moscow

There's more than football on the calendar

The great Inna Churikova as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Audience." Courtesy of Theater of Nations

Diplo June 14 Diplo, one of the most prolific and prominent electronic musicians in the world, will play a concert at GIPSY on Friday. Known both for his solo work, as well as his dancehall project Major Lazer and various collaborations, Diplo’s performance will open a new Moscow pop-up project - BUD Club, which will reside in GIPSY during the World Cup, from June 14 to July 15. 3 Bolotnaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 2 Metro Polyanka, Kropotkinskaya. facebook.com/pg/ilovegipsy

The Audience June 14-17 “The Audience,” an adaptation of British playwright Peter Morgan’s play of the same name, which returns to Moscow’s Theater of Nations this week. “The Audience” is based on the weekly encounters between Queen Elizabeth II and “her prime ministers,” going all the way back to Winston Churchill and the early 1950s. Elizabeth II is played by Inna Churikova, one of the most revered Russian artists of her generation. The director is Gleb Panfilov, best known for his work as a film director. Panfilov asked Morgan to rewrite sections of the script and add more focus on the relations between the U.K. and the Soviet Union and Russia, so even if you saw the original version, you might be surprised. 3 Petrovsky Pereulok. Metro Chekhovskaya. theatreofnations.ru Axwell Λ Ingrosso June 15 After Swedish House Mafia - an extremely popular electronic trio from Scandinavia - disbanded, two of the participants decided to continue as a duo. Under a new name Axwell Λ Ingrosso plays pretty much the same electro house, perfect for stadiums and festivals. Last December they released their debut album "More Than You Know" and their Friday concert at Adrenaline Stadium is part of the tour to support it. 80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. adrenaline-stadium.ru



Liza Gromova June 15 Liza Gromova, a newcomer known best for her collaborations with indie pop band Malbek & Suzanna will present her debut album at Pluton, one of the latest additions to Moscow's dance scene. The album, entitled “Prelest” (Precious) was released just last week. Together with Malbek & Suzanna, Gromova recently opened for Lorde at her Moscow concert. 8A Nizhnyaya Syromyatnicheskaya Ulitsa. Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya. www.facebook.com/plutonmoscow



Triagrutrika June 16 Triagrutrika is a rap band from Chelyabinsk that came up with a unique name by figuring out a word that gets zero hits on Google. They have been around for more than a decade, but became popular nation-wide after signing up with Gazgolder label founded by Basta. Triagrutrika raps about life in big cities and it their lyrics relate to younger people, whether they are from Chelyabinsk or Moscow. Last March Triagrutrika released their first full length album in four years - “By Triagrutrika, Pt. 1” - and their concert at Glavklub is part of the tour to support it. 11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com

