What's On This Weekend in Moscow
There's more than football on the calendar
The great Inna Churikova as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Audience."
Courtesy of Theater of Nations
Diplo
June 14
Diplo, one of the most prolific and prominent electronic musicians in the world, will play a concert at GIPSY on Friday. Known both for his solo work, as well as his dancehall project Major Lazer and various collaborations, Diplo’s performance will open a new Moscow pop-up project - BUD Club, which will reside in GIPSY during the World Cup, from June 14 to July 15.
3 Bolotnaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 2 Metro Polyanka, Kropotkinskaya. facebook.com/pg/ilovegipsy
The Audience
June 14-17
“The Audience,” an adaptation of British playwright Peter Morgan’s play of the same name, which returns to Moscow’s Theater of Nations this week. “The Audience” is based on the weekly encounters between Queen Elizabeth II and “her prime ministers,” going all the way back to Winston Churchill and the early 1950s. Elizabeth II is played by Inna Churikova, one of the most revered Russian artists of her generation. The director is Gleb Panfilov, best known for his work as a film director. Panfilov asked Morgan to rewrite sections of the script and add more focus on the relations between the U.K. and the Soviet Union and Russia, so even if you saw the original version, you might be surprised.
3 Petrovsky Pereulok. Metro Chekhovskaya. theatreofnations.ru
Axwell Λ Ingrosso
June 15
After Swedish House Mafia - an extremely popular electronic trio from Scandinavia - disbanded, two of the participants decided to continue as a duo. Under a new name Axwell Λ Ingrosso plays pretty much the same electro house, perfect for stadiums and festivals. Last December they released their debut album "More Than You Know" and their Friday concert at Adrenaline Stadium is part of the tour to support it.
80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. adrenaline-stadium.ru
Liza Gromova
June 15
Liza Gromova, a newcomer known best for her collaborations with indie pop band Malbek & Suzanna will present her debut album at Pluton, one of the latest additions to Moscow's dance scene. The album, entitled “Prelest” (Precious) was released just last week. Together with Malbek & Suzanna, Gromova recently opened for Lorde at her Moscow concert.
8A Nizhnyaya Syromyatnicheskaya Ulitsa. Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya. www.facebook.com/plutonmoscow
Triagrutrika
June 16
Triagrutrika is a rap band from Chelyabinsk that came up with a unique name by figuring out a word that gets zero hits on Google. They have been around for more than a decade, but became popular nation-wide after signing up with Gazgolder label founded by Basta. Triagrutrika raps about life in big cities and it their lyrics relate to younger people, whether they are from Chelyabinsk or Moscow. Last March Triagrutrika released their first full length album in four years - “By Triagrutrika, Pt. 1” - and their concert at Glavklub is part of the tour to support it.
11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com
6th Moscow International Biennale of Young Art
All Weekend
Moscow International Biennale of Young Art has been held since 2008, it's one of the largest and most ambitious projects in the field of contemporary art in Russia. Lucrezia Calabrò Visconti, a young independent curator from Italy, had been chosen to headline the 6th iteration of the Biennale. In Biennale's main project, mysteriously entitled “Abracadabra,” she will focus on performance, video, and sound. Curator Lucrezia Calabrò Viscontichose 58 artists out of 1,500 applications from all over the world to show at an abandoned industrial space “Rassvet” (Dawn) that used to belong to the furniture factory Muir & Merrilies, an imperial court supplier. Recently, the buildings were carefully reconstructed.
“Ideal age” is Biennale's special project, shown simultaneously in the courtyard of at the AZ Museum and at the Educational Center of MMOMA, just a short walk from each other. In the courtyard you can see the sculptures of Ivan Gorshkov, an artist from Voronezh and works by Yegor Koshelev installed on the back wall of the building. The MMOMA part involves several artists and talks about the cult of youth, ageism issues and frustration of growing up.
“Rassvet” space
3 Stolyarnyy Pereulok, Bldg. 1. Metro 1905 Goda.
Museum AZ
Address: 20-22, 2ya Tverskaya-Yamskaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 2
Educational Center of MMOMA
Address: 17, Ermolayevsky Pereulok
youngart.ru/en
Best Buddies Dance-a-thon
June 17
For seven years Best Buddies of Russia, a group that pairs up people with intellectual and developmental disabilities with non-disabled buddies, has been holding a Dance-a-thon. For eight hours this Sunday the Adrenaline Stadium is filled with all kinds of folks: big, little, in wheelchairs, in high heels, with families, or solo. Everyone dances, sings, takes selfies, takes a break, and has a great time. As usual, there will be food and drink, contests,and dance classes by some of Russia’s best choreographers, and lots of singers,dancers and movie stars. If you or a family member has any kind of disability —come on in. Best Buddies guarantees that you’ll feel at home and have fun. If you or a family member just likes to dance — come on in. Best Buddies guarantees the best dance floor, music, and mood of the weekend. All proceeds go to support Best Buddies programs in Russia.
Adrenaline Stadium. 80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. Noon to 8 p.m. bestbuddies.ru