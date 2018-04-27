News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
City
April 27 2018 - 17:04
By Andrei Muchnik

What’s On This Weekend in Moscow

April 27-29

“Black Sea”

Praktika Theatre / Laboratory abc

The city is emptying out as dacha-dwellers head off for a long holiday weekend in the vegetable patch. That’s great news for everyone staying in the city. Less traffic, shorter lines, and tickets still available for some fabulous entertainment.

Sound Up

April 27 at 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

A new season of Sound Up will open with a Bersarin Quartett concert at the Illuzion Movie Theater. Music will be played in complete darkness to heighten the effect of a 7.1 surround sound system. The Bersarin Quartett is the musical alter ego of German composer and sound producer Thomas Bücker, who is famous for his abstract electronic music. Sound Up is a series of concerts that combine contemporary electronic and neoclassical music and a mixture of European and Russian musicians. Each concert is performed at a new and somewhat unexpected venue. 

1/15 Kotelnicheskaya Naberezhnaya. Metro Taganskaya, Kitai-Gorod. +7   (495) 915 4339. soundup.world

Race to Space

April 27

Race to Space, one of the many music projects of prolific Miriam Sekhon, whose voice has been compared with that of late Dolores O’Riordan, will present their new EP, this time on vinyl. Race to Space plays a mix of indie-pop and electronic music, reminiscent of the Orbital and London Grammar at the same time.

27 Dmitrovskoye Shosse. Metro Timiryazevskaya.+7 (495) 211 5999. yotaarena.com/


Krovostok

April 28

Russia’s rap veterans Krovostok are back with a brand new release. They are famous in part for their explicit lyrics — they were charged with obscenity in a court in Yaroslavl in 2015, but Krovostok won that court case and continues to tour all over Russia. At their Moscow stop at Glavclub expect all the old hits, as well as plenty of new material. 

11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt/ +7 (495) 230 1030. https://glavclub.com

Black Sea

April 28

Praktika, one of Moscow's most experimental theaters, presents a production where hardly a word is spoken. “Black Sea,” directed by the famous choreographer Oleg Glushkov, is a theater of one actor, Yegor Koreshkov, best known for his role in a recent hit TV show “The Optimists.” Combining video art and plastic theater, it tells a story of a man's life, from childhood to adulthood. Some of the music for the production was composed by Pavel Artemiev, a former boyband Korni star, who now plays catchy indie-pop tunes.

30 Bolshoi Kozikhinsky Pereulok. Metro Mayakovskaya. +7 (495) 544 5545. www.praktikatheatre.ru 

General Rehearsal

All weekend

“General Rehearsal” at MMOMA is one of the most expected art openings this spring. It's literally a rehearsal for a grand opening of a new museum in Moscow – V-A-C Foundation’s space at the revamped GES-2 power plant in the heart of Moscow, slated for 2019. It's also a rehearsal in a different sense as it follows the structure of a theatrical production and will be divided into three acts. Currently on view is Act One and the organizers suggest that the artworks are viewed as actors at a theater. “General Rehearsal” combines masterpieces from three art collections — V-A-C, KADIST and the Moscow Museum of Modern Art. The artists represented include both well-known Russians like Arseny Zhilyaev and Vladislav Mamyshev-Monroe, as well as world-renown masters like Mike Nelson, Tala Madani and Lucy McKenzie. 

25 Ulitsa Petrovka. Metro Pushkinskaya, Chekhovskaya. +7 (495) 231 3660. mmoma.ru

