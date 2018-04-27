What’s On This Weekend in Moscow

The city is emptying out as dacha-dwellers head off for a long holiday weekend in the vegetable patch. That’s great news for everyone staying in the city. Less traffic, shorter lines, and tickets still available for some fabulous entertainment.

Sound Up

April 27 at 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

A new season of Sound Up will open with a Bersarin Quartett concert at the Illuzion Movie Theater. Music will be played in complete darkness to heighten the effect of a 7.1 surround sound system. The Bersarin Quartett is the musical alter ego of German composer and sound producer Thomas Bücker, who is famous for his abstract electronic music. Sound Up is a series of concerts that combine contemporary electronic and neoclassical music and a mixture of European and Russian musicians. Each concert is performed at a new and somewhat unexpected venue.

1/15 Kotelnicheskaya Naberezhnaya. Metro Taganskaya, Kitai-Gorod. +7 (495) 915 4339. soundup.world



Race to Space

April 27

Race to Space, one of the many music projects of prolific Miriam Sekhon, whose voice has been compared with that of late Dolores O’Riordan, will present their new EP, this time on vinyl. Race to Space plays a mix of indie-pop and electronic music, reminiscent of the Orbital and London Grammar at the same time.

27 Dmitrovskoye Shosse. Metro Timiryazevskaya.+7 (495) 211 5999. yotaarena.com/





