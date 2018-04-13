What's On This Weekend in Moscow

This Sunday there’s a big concert at Glavclub Green Concert of a much-talked- about rapper Husky, who recorded one of the most critically acclaimed Russian language albums of 2017 — “Favorite Songs of Imaginary People.” Husky’s recent rise to stardom with his low-fi, black-and- white videos and rhetoric of a simple guy who grew up in a “panelka” (panel house) reflects Russians' desire to listen to more meaningful lyrics. Husky's new album “Dog's Gospel” is on the way, so expect a lot of new material.

“Abuse” is a new production at the Meyerhold Center (TsIM) that deals with the delicate but extremely important subject of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Written by up-and-coming playwright Natalia Zayseva and directed by Ivan Komarov, “Abuse” is truly terrifying: reality clashes with a nightmare and the viewer is hard pressed at times to distinguish between the two. The production's genre is best described as “dreamlike thriller.”

“Nashi Khudozhniki” (Our Artists), a gallery that specializes in late 19th-early 20th century Russian art, keeps unearthing great works of semi-forgotten artists. This time it’s Nadezhda Lermontova (1885–1921) and it’s her first solo exhibition. A student of Leon Bakst, the peak of Lermontova’s creativity was in the 1910s. Her preferred genres were portraiture, ancient Greek themes and landscapes. Forty items are exhibited, both paintings and drawings, six from the collection of the Russian Museum in St. Petersburg and the rest provided by Moscow and St. Petersburg collectors, as well as the heirs of the artist. Lermontova’s frescoes at the church of St. Basil the Great in Ovruch (Zhytomyr Region in Ukraine) have been meticulously photographed and recreated in a separate room.

DOKer Festival

All Weekend

“DOKer” at Karo 11 October Theater is an international festival of documentary cinema that focuses on indie documentaries from all over the world, both feature-length and shorts. The documentaries range from newsreels and mockumentaries to art house and popular science films, from classical to experimental. “Granny Project” is about three guys who try to reconcile with their family heritage by studying the incredible lives of their grandmothers: an English spy, a dancer from Nazi Germany and a Hungarian communist who survived the Holocaust. “The Debut” is a film about women from a Belarusian correctional facility producing a play at a regular theater, while their every step is under constant supervision.

24 Novy Arbat. Metro Arbatskaya, Smolenskaya. +7 (495) 1157 369. www.midff.com

Vladimir Yankilevsky at MMOMA

All Weekend

Don’t miss this large-scale retrospective devoted to the 80th anniversary of one of the central figures in Moscow's non-conformist art movement, Vladimir Yankilevsky, who, unfortunately, didn't live to see the exhibition — he passed away last January. The exhibition features more than 200 of his works, including his famous collages and assemblages, from both Russian and foreign collections (including the Centre Pompidou, Russian Museum, and the Tretyakov Gallery), as well as from the artist's personal collection.

10 Gogolevsky Bulvar. Metro Kropotkinskaya. +7 (495) 231 3660. www.mmoma.ru