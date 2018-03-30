News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
March 30 2018 - 10:03
By Andrei Muchnik

What's On This Weekend in Moscow

March 30-April 1

A scene from Dmitry Krymov's innovative, startling new production of the old Ostrovsky play, "Without a Dowry."

School of Dramatic Art

Storona Festival

March 30

Storona is one of the most popular online media sites covering Russian alternative music. This Friday it’s putting together a festival at Pluton, a brand new resident of Artplay, which is located in an abandoned industrial building. The Storona festival is one of the first events to be held at Pluton, which will have its official opening in mid-April. Sixteen up-and-coming musicians will perform on stage, but Storona is keeping their names a mystery until the actual concert. 

8A Nizhnyaya Syromyatnicheskaya Ulitsa. Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya. +7 903 254 2669. 

facebook.com/plutonmoscow 

ART.WHO.DARK 

March 30-31 

ART.WHO.DARK is a two-day art and music festival that will take place at a new space called SMENA 2.0 in the Taganskaya neighborhood. Apart from an exhibition of new artists curated by Art.Who.Art, there will be a cutting-edge theater performance of “The Point of No Return” by the Dmitry Brusnikin Workshop and Gogol School. The headliners of the music program are prestigious Jager Music Awards winners, including electronic music superstar Kedr Livansky; a house trio from the city of Ufa, LOUD; and up-and-coming female rapper Na Litso.

 4 Tovarishchesky Pereulok, Bldg. 5. Metro Taganskaya.

http://dark.whoart.ru/

'Without a Dowry'

March 30-31 

“Without a Dowry” at the School of Dramatic Art is an experimental interpretation of one of the most famous plays by Alexander Ostrovsky. The plot revolves around Larisa, a beautiful, albeit dowry-less young woman. Preyed upon and even gambled over by the rich men of the town, she’s hopelessly in love with the opportunistic Paratov. Dmitry Krymov’s version keeps close to the original text, but adds a few interesting gimmicks, like the characters watching the UEFA European football championship of 2008 (where Russia made it to semi-finals) or showing every character walking along the Volga embankment on a video screen before the actual actors enter the stage. There’s also cheesy karaoke and dancing in drag. 

19/27 Sretenka Ulitsa. Metro Sukharevskaya. +7 (495) 632 9344. www.sdart.ru

Antoha MC

March 31

Antoha MC first appeared in 2016 and took the Moscow music scene by storm. Antoha MC is a one-man act, with rapping, and playing the trumpet and dancing along to his music. His songs can be best described as a blend of hip-hop, jazz, synth-pop and reggae and have been compared to the likes of the cult 1980s band Kino and Mihey and Jumanji, the legendary reggae act from the 1990s.

9 Bolotnaya Naberezhnaya. Metro Kropotkinskaya, Polyanka. +7 (495) 649 3959. red-msk.ru

The Tiger Lillies

April 1

Cult trio The Tiger Lillies from London will once again visit Moscow on a tour to showcase their latest album “The Devil's Fairground.” Their style has been described as a darkly humorous, Brechtian, gypsy cabaret so it's no wonder they are a hit in Russia. At their Sunday concert at Glavclub, the band will play songs from their new album, plus a few fan favorites.

11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. +7 (495) 230 1030. glavclub.com

