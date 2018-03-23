City By Andrei Muchnik

What's On This Weekend in Moscow

March 23-25



Splin March 23 Splin, Russian rock veterans hailing from St. Petersburg, will perform a rare concert in Moscow at Adrenaline Stadium. Splin has been around for more than twenty years, every Russian can sing along to their hit “Orbit bez sakhara” (Sugar Free Orbit) devoted to the eponymous chewing gum. Their oeuvre has never been less than entertaining, including their latest album from 2016. The band is currently working on a new album, and the first single has already been released — “Teplo rodnogo doma” (Warmth of Home), so expect a lot of new material. 80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. +7 (916) 440 4750. adrenaline-stadium.ru



Theater Night March 24 Almost sixty Moscow theaters will take part in the sixth annual Theater Night. The entrance to all the events is free — you just have to register in advance. The biggest event will be at the Manege Exhibition Hall, which will start at .m. with snippets of different performances by Helikon Opera Theater, continue with a music and poetry program by the actors of Praktika Theater and finish with a concert by actors from Meyerhold Center. Electrotheater Stanislavsky will show a video of all three installments of “Blue Bird” performance,starting from 11 p.m. and into the morning wee hours, while Taganka Theater will premiere its new production “Fable” directed by the star of Vienna Opera Andrei Kaydanovsky. Check the site for a full schedule.

Moscow-Kazan-Moscow All weekend This weekend is your last chance to see this exhibition, devoted to the life and culture in the republic of Tatarstan, fittingly located at the art gallery inside the Kazansky Railway Station. Organized by the Smena Center in Kazan, Triumph Gallery and the mysterious Department of Research Arts, the exhibition showcases works by artists from all over Russia, participants of two residency programs that took place in Kazan, as well as artists from Tatarstan, including Baqi Urmance, one of the best known Tatar painters of the 20th century. 2 Komsomolskaya Ploshchad. Metro Komsomolskaya. +7 (495) 699 7224. researcharts.ru/moskva-kazan-moskva-ru

Blue Blue Bird All weekend “Blue Blue Bird” at Theater Of Nations is one of the best family theater premieres this season. Loosely based on the perennial classic by Nobel Prize winner Maurice Maeterlinck, this production has been directed by the famous choreographer Oleg Glushkov. Just as the original play, “Blue Blue Bird” is more just fun for kids, its characters are faced with difficult moral choices and explore what it means to be human. 3 Petrovsky Pereulok. Metro Chekhovskaya. +7 (495) 629 3739. theatreofnations.ru