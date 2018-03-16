City By Andrei Muchnik

What's On This Weekend in Moscow

March 16-18

Electrotheatre Stanislavsky

Ludwig Museum on Tour All Weekend In 1994 contemporary art collectors Peter and Irene Ludwig, the founders of the famous Ludwig Museum in Cologne, Germany gave a gift to the Russian Museum in St. Petersburg. This spring 38 works from this collection, by such artists of world-renown as Pablo Picasso, Jeff Koons, and Cy Twombly, as well as Ilya Kabakov, Erik Bulatov, are on tour at Multimedia Art Museum Moscow. Don’t miss a rare collaboration between Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. 16 Ulitsa Ostozhenka. Metro Kropotkinskaya. +7 (495) 637 1100. http://www.mamm-mdf.ru The Prodigy March 16-17 Even though the Prodigy is often regarded as 1990s throwback, it still has a strong fan base in Russia. They even recorded a new video for one of their best known tracks “Minefields” in Russia. This weekend they will once again play at the Adrenaline Stadium for two nights in a row. The Prodigy released their latest album just last year, so expect some new material, as well as their perennial hits. 80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. +7 (916) 440 4750. adrenaline-stadium.ru

Psychosis March 16-17 Stanislavsky Electrotheater is known primarily for experimental theater, and “Psychosis” is no exception. The director is Alexander Zeldovich, best known for his work in film, while visuals for the backdrop were produced by AES+F, Russia’s most famous group of video artists. Based on Sarah Kane’s “4.48 Psychosis,” the play chronicles a case of clinical depression through the monologues of 19 different women. English subtitles are available. 23 Tverskaya Ulitsa. Metro Tverskaya. +7 (495) 699 7224. electrotheatre.com

Gogol Center