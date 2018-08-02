What's On in Moscow This Weekend

Aug. 2 - 5

Take a trip with all kinds of humans of the world. Courtesy of World Human.

Chelovek Mira August 3 Chelovek Mira (World Human) is a unique creative art residence/lab that’s been curated by Andrei Popov for several years in a village called Ulovo, not far from the Golden Ring’s diamond - the city of Suzdal. This year Chelovek Mira goes on a trip: an entire dedicated train leaves from Kursky station on Friday, with theater and music projects in its cars. The train goes to Vladimir, and then the fun will move on to Suzdal, Chelovek Mira’s base of operations.There will be plenty of activities there: painting of benches, making sculptures and watching the film "Andrei Rublev" by Andrei Tarkovsky. Find out more here.

IOWA August 2 IOWA is a band that originated from Mogilev in Belarus, but soon moved to St. Petersburg. Since then IOWA has been churning out one hit after another. You might not realize it, but you've definitely heard a few of their songs, like their ode to the ubiquitous “marshrutka” mini bus with the ironic lyrics “Eto ne shutki, my vsretilis v marshrutke pod nomerom 1” (“it's no joke we met in marshrutka #1). 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda. www.16tons.ru



Here and Now Until Aug. 20 The much acclaimed Moscow curator and theater designer Katya Bochavar decided to include in her latest exhibition all the best projects that happened in recent years in Russian theater, art, and music. On view at Manage exhibition hall you can see 50 projects in total, including site specific performances by actors from Brusnikin’s Workshop and PYRFYR - performance school based at VPA Solyanka, as well as art objects by Protey Temen, Recycle Group and Irina Nakhova, among other artists. 1 Manege Square. Metro Okhotny Ryad. moscowmanege.ru



"Yelena" directed by Fyodor Pavlov-Andreyevich, 2017 Courtesy of Here and Now

Aquarium August 3 Aquarium is the true veteran of Russian rock with a history of more than forty years. During this time pretty much everything and everyone has changed at Aquarium, except for Boris Grebenshikov — aka BG — the group's irreplaceable leader. After playing around with various musical genres, BG went back to his perestroika era sound: raw guitar and sharp lyrics. Last February BG released his latest album, “Vremya N” (Time of N), so expect some new material at this acoustic 16 Tons concert. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda. www.16tons.ru



Afisha Picnic Afterparty August 4 The Strelka Institute courtyard will once again host the traditional after party of the Afisha Picnic festival, which takes place all day Saturday. Arcade Fire’s front man Win Butler will perform as a DJ under the name Windows 98. He will play a percussion set. Well-known Moscow DJs and Strelka residents will play as well: Shiny Boots and Mark Shchedrin. 14 Bersenevskaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 5. Metro Kropotkinskaya. strelka.com



J-FEST August 4-5 Garage Museum of Contemporary Art will hold J-FEST on the square in front of the museum for a second year in a row. J-FEST is a festival devoted to all things Japanese: calligraphy, tea, origami, ikebana and bonsai, as well as manga and martial arts. There will also be stalls with Japanese food, shows by famous Japanese performers, films and lectures. 9 Krymsky Val, Metro Oktyabrskaya. garagemca.org

