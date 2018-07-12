What's On in Moscow This Weekend

July 12-15

"Universal Mind" Courtesy Nikola-Lenivets

On-The-Go July 12 On-The-Go, one of Moscow’s leading English language indie bands, will play a concert at 16 Tons this Thursday. With four albums under their collective belt, they can be considered veterans of Russia’s indie scene. In addition, they released an acoustic album last year and are working on some new material right now. On-The-Go’s music can be best described as indie-pop with elements of R’n’B that is easy to dance to. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda.www.16tons.ru



Guns N’ Roses July 13 A band that needs no introduction, Guns N’ Roses launched a reunion tour entitled “Not in This Lifetime” last year and it’s been so successful that they extended it to the year 2018. The concert at Otkritie Arena stadium will be their first in Moscow and take place right before the World Championship final. 69 Volokolamskoye Shosse. Metro Spartak. otkritiearena.ru



Pyotr Nalich July 13 Pyotr Nalich has gone a long way from being a YouTube sensation, whose sarcastic video "Guitar" became so popular that Nalich was chosen to represent Russia at Eurovision. Since then Nalich acquired a proper band, released several albums and even sang in an immersive version of the opera “Queen of Spades.” Come see him at the VDNKh’s summer Stage on the Water located by the Garden Pond in the Ostankino Estate. 7A 1st Ostankinskaya Ulitsa. Metro VDNKh. vdnh.ru/water-theatre



Guru Groove Foundation July 13 Guru Groove Foundation, an English language indie-pop band from Moscow, will present their new album “Just Another Day” at 16 Tons. Guru Groove Foundation is known as one of a few Russian bands successfully playing a mix of acid jazz, funk and lounge music. They’ve opened for Western artists like De Phazz, Janelle Monae, and Sinead O’Connor. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda.www.16tons.ru

Steve McCurry. Untold Story. Until September 2 Steve McCurry is one of most recognizable names in contemporary photography, largely thanks to his iconic "Afghan Girl" photo that first appeared on the cover of National Geographic. “Untold Story” is a joint project of the Moscow Museum of Modern Art (MMOMA) and the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, curated by Dimitri Ozerkov, head of Hermitage’s contemporary art division. The exhibition includes more than 80 works, covering all the major themes in McCurry’s work: portraits, landscapes, photographs of natural disasters and humanitarian catastrophes. 10 Gogolevsky Bulvar. Metro Kropotkinskaya. www.mmoma.ru



Boy in Mid-Flight. Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. 2007 Steve McCurry

Zhu July 14 Zhu is a stage moniker of Steven Zhu, an electronic musician from the U.S. His debut track "Moves Like Ms. Jackson" made him famous, and he started performing anonymously as Zhu, but revealed his identity in 2014. His freshman album “Generationwhy” was released in 2016, and since then Zhu launched several other music projects. The Saturday concert at Glavclub will be his first in Russia. 11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com



New Media Night July 14 For this festival you’ll have to travel for three hours outside of Moscow, but it’s worth it. New Media Night is an open air digital art festival at Nikola-Lenivets land art park. Part of a natural reserve, the forests and fields here are dotted with site-specific land art installations, including works by Russia’s most prominent land artist, Nikolai Polissky. At this year’s festival two neoclassical bands from Moscow - Kymatic and Questa Musica - will perform Steve Reich’s "Music for 18 Musicians" at the mammoth installation called “Universal Mind.” Nikola-Lenivets, Kaluga region.nikola-lenivets.ru

