What's On in Moscow This Weekend

Vo Dvore (In the Courtyard) is a party that will take place, well, in the courtyard of the trendy food market Gastroferma. Apart from food, the guests will be able to check out some streetwear and the latest Puma sneakers, get a tattoo or play some foosball or cards. The headliner is the group of post-punk rockers, Kazuskoma. There will also be sets by popular Moscow DJs, including Lapti and Digidon.

This will be the Scottish post-punks’ third visit Moscow. Franz Ferdinand’s concert at Adrenaline Stadium this Saturday will be part of the tour in support of their fifth album “Always Ascending,” released last February. Their first album in four years, it received generally positive critical reviews. “Always Ascending” is decidedly more pop than the band’s previous efforts.

The musicians of Aquarium are the true veterans of Russian rock, with a history of more than forty years. Boris Grebenshikov — aka BG — is Aquarium’s irreplaceable leader and the only permanent member. After playing around with various musical genres, BG went back to his perestroika era sound: raw guitar and sharp lyrics. Last February BG released his latest album, “Vremya N” (Time of N), so expect some new material at the Crocus City Hall concert.

Muller Machine

June 9

Probably the most scandalous production at Gogol Center, “Muller Machine” is based on two plays by Heiner Müller — “Quartet” and “Hamletmachine,” and directed by Kirill Serebrennikov, who has been under house arrest for almost a year. Throughout the performance the stage is dominated by a group of nude male and female models, moving around and dancing. Quartet is a compact version of Choderlos de Laclos “Dangerous Liaisons” with all the roles of that famous novel played by two people. The roles are reversed: all female roles are played by Konstantin Bogomolov, while the male roles by Sati Spivakova. “Hamletmachine” is loosely based on Shakespeare’s Hamlet, condensed into several monologues devoted to the state of world affairs.

8 Ulitsa Kazakova. Metro Kurskaya. gogolcenter.com

Bol

June 10-11

Bol (Pain) is as alternative a festival as it gets in Moscow. This year it will take place in and around ZIL Cultural Center, a constructivist masterpiece designed by Vesnin brothers in 1930s. The line-up is a mix of international and Russian bands. Foreign bands of notice include British post-punks Shame, American post-hardcore Slaves, and Estonian rapper Tommy Cash. Russian language headliners are Husky, a rapper who released one of the most critically acclaimed albums of 2017 in Russia, as well as Grechka, a 17 year old singer songwriter from a small town of Kingisepp, who took Russia’s music scene by storm last winter. Also on hand will be Monetochka, whose recent album “Color Books for Adults” many critics called “the most important album of the year so far.”

4 Ulitsa Vostochnaya, Bldg. 1. Metro Avtozavodskaya. bolfest.com

